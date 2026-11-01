Arsenal handed 'massive' triple injury boost for Anfield showdown despite 'missing out' on top European wonderkid

Arsenal travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in a crucial Premier League showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's side are desperate to bounce back after suffering a historic penalty shootout defeat to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The North London club are dealing with several major fitness concerns ahead of the trip following Bukayo Saka's worrying quad issue against Bayern Munich.

However, the reigning Premier League champions have received a timely domestic boost with three doubtful first-team stars joining the travelling party.

Meanwhile, the club hierarchy have also been dealt a frustrating blow in the transfer market regarding a highly rated teenage prospect.

Arsenal 'track' PSG teenager David Boly

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to HandofArsenal on X, the Gunners have been actively tracking Paris Saint-Germain defensive sensation David Boly.

The 17-year-old right-back has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in the Parisian academy and recently broke into the senior setup.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was reportedly monitoring his situation with a view to bringing the French talent to the English capital.

However, the report claims that Boly now looks to be signing a new long-term contract at the Parc des Princes as things stand.

This development will force the Premier League heavyweights to look elsewhere in their ongoing search for youthful defensive reinforcements.

Will Madueke, Calafiori and Tzolis face Liverpool?

© Iconsport / SPI

While their pursuit of Boly appears to have stalled, Arteta will be encouraged by the sight of Noni Madueke, Riccardo Calafiori and Christos Tzolis travelling to Merseyside.

Noni Madueke, Calafiori & Tzolis have all travelled to Liverpool. It remains to be seen if they make the official squad. Arsenal were one of the teams tracking PSG sensation David Boly who looks to be signing a new deal as things stand. — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) October 31, 2026

Tzolis had recently been sidelined with a groin problem, while Calafiori only recently returned to full training following a mystery knock picked up on international duty.

Madueke was forced to shift to the right flank against Bayern to cover for Saka, but the trio have all made the journey north ahead of Sunday's blockbuster clash.

It currently remains to be seen whether any of the three players will be deemed fit enough to make the official matchday squad at Anfield.

Their potential availability would provide a massive lift for an Arsenal side reeling from the expected absence of their talismanic right winger.