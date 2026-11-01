Sunday's Serie A predictions including Juventus vs. Napoli, Lazio vs. Cagliari

Today's Serie A predictions include Luciano Spalletti and Max Allegri taking on their former clubs, with Juventus facing Napoli in the standout match, as well as title-contending Lazio welcoming Cagliari to the capital.

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Arriving at Stadio Sinigaglia in starkly contrasting form, high-flying Como and rock-bottom Venezia will meet for Serie A's Sunday lunchtime kickoff.

While the hosts won again in midweek, and stayed in touch with Italy's top three, their Venetian visitors lost for the eighth time this term.

We say: Como 3-0 Venezia

While Venezia have generally offered some resistance at Stadio Penzo, they are yet to pick up a point on the road - and that drought will go on.

Como may be feeling the strain of a packed fixture list - and several fringe players are injured - but their sheer weight of individual skill usually shines through.

> Como vs Venezia preview

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After racking up 13 goals in three games, free-scoring Frosinone will aim to extend their strong start in Serie A when they welcome Torino to Stadio Stirpe on Sunday.



Sitting four points above their visitors, the newly promoted side are surpassing all expectations, but Toro's own winning run was abruptly halted in midweek.

We say: Frosinone 2-2 Torino

Generally tipped for relegation in August, Frosinone have quickly become a team to fear, smashing goals past several opponents.

Yet, after a grim 2025-26 campaign, Torino are showing signs of improvement under new boss Abate - and they have had two extra days to recover.

> Frosinone vs Torino preview

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Lazio will look to prolong an incredible start to the Serie A season on Sunday, when they welcome Cagliari to Stadio Olimpico.

For the first time since they last lifted the Scudetto, the Biancocelesti are unbeaten through their first nine league games; meanwhile, the visitors remain in Rome after suffering another defeat in midweek.

We say: Lazio 3-1 Cagliari

While Lazio cannot stop scoring, Cagliari have begun to leak goals at an alarming rate, and that is not a good combination for the Sardinian side.

So, the hosts' success streak will go on, while the visitors are set for their second loss in Rome within the space of five days.

> Lazio vs Cagliari preview

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Fresh from securing consecutive Serie A victories for the first time this season, Genoa travel to Lecce on Sunday aiming to claim a third straight league win on matchday 10.

Daniele De Rossi's men will certainly be in higher spirits than the Salentini, who have suffered back-to-back defeats after falling 5-1 to early-season high-flyers Frosinone on Thursday.

We say: Lecce 1-0 Genoa

Thursday's heavy defeat was alarming, but Lecce have repeatedly demonstrated an ability to recover from successive setbacks and should produce a more disciplined home performance.

Genoa's six-match winless away run and five blanks during that sequence suggest that their recent revival may stall at Stadio Via del Mare.

> Lecce vs Genoa preview

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Headlining Serie A's ninth round, Italian giants Juventus and Napoli will convene in Turin for a heavyweight contest on Sunday.

Both coaches have a glorious past with the other club, but that must be forgotten when three points are at stake - particularly with the pair trailing Italy's top six.

We say: Juventus 1-2 Napoli

Traditionally, the home side prevails when this pair clash, but Juventus are currently low in confidence and could be facing another defeat.

Napoli have unlocked more firepower since returning from the last international break, and that should help them outscore their ailing hosts.

> Juventus vs Napoli preview