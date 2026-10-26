Preview: Genoa vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

After relieving some pressure with a weekend win, Juventus aim to build more momentum on Wednesday night, when they visit Genoa at Stadio Ferraris.

Both sides claimed three points on Sunday, but neither will be content with their place in the Serie A standings.

Match preview

With just one win from their previous four games, Juventus could not afford to slip up when they visited Lecce on Sunday evening, and they duly delivered a 2-0 win.

First-half strikes from Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz put the Bianconeri in charge at the Via Del Mare, and they ultimately wrapped up maximum points.

Having followed a 3-0 home loss to Lazio with a 2-2 Europa League draw against Rennes, that result eased some pressure on an increasingly agitated Luciano Spalletti, whose position is apparently under threat.

However, Juve still trail behind Serie A’s other top-four contenders, occupying seventh place on 14 points from eight matches.

Sitting below newly promoted Frosinone - and just above city rivals Torino - the Turin giants must try to post back-to-back wins.

Juve’s recent record against Genoa suggests that they can: after a 2-0 home victory in April, they have kept clean sheets in all of the last five league meetings, taking 13 points from a possible 15.

© Imago / IPA Sport

In fact, Genoa’s last league win over Juventus dates back to May 2022, and since then they have only scored once.

The Grifone are currently trying to distance themselves from the drop zone, having flirted with relegation before finishing in 16th spot last term.

Daniele De Rossi’s tenure looked like coming to an end when they started the campaign with three successive defeats, but he was retained and Genoa have since taken seven points from five games.

Having followed a 2-1 defeat of Fiorentina by losing to De Rossi’s beloved Roma, the Ligurian side secured their second home win of the season on Sunday.

With an unstoppable shot from outside the box, Mikael Ellertsson scored the only goal against his former club, as Genoa beat rock-bottom Venezia.

Now back in 16th place, all of their points have been won on home turf at the Ferraris, where Juventus will be sure of a hostile reception.

Genoa Serie A form:

Genoa form (all competitions):

Juventus Serie A form:

Juventus form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Facing dismissal just before the first anniversary of his appointment, Spalletti recently switched to a more secure 3-5-2 formation, pairing Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani up front.

That partnership should continue, but Juventus could make some changes amid a frantic run of fixtures - albeit options are severely limited by absences.

Both injured against Rennes, Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez have joined Francisco Conceicao, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Jeff Ekhator, Kamil Grabara and captain Manuel Locatelli in Juve's packed treatment room.

Meanwhile, Genoa will be without Djibril Sow, Elias Havel and Lorenzo Venturino, while Samuel Wiafe suffered an adductor strain at the weekend and is unlikely to play.

Though Lorenzo Colombo has returned from a layoff and made a second-half cameo on Sunday, top scorer Milutin Osmajic is set to lead the hosts’ attack.

Junior Messias, Stephan El Shaarawy, Vitinha and Tommaso Baldanzi are all vying for selection behind the Montenegrin striker.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Otoa, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Frendrup, Traore, Mitaj; Messias, El Shaarawy; Osmajic

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumi; Kalulu, McKennie, Luiz, Sarr, Cambiaso; Kolo Muani, Woltemade

We say: Genoa 1-2 Juventus

Facing Genoa at the Ferraris - where they have won their last two home games - will prove a tricky test for Juventus.

While several key men are missing, Spalletti seems to have stumbled on a solid setup, so Juve's greater individual quality should shine.

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