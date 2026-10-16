Saturday's Serie A predictions including Bologna vs. Inter Milan, Roma vs. Genoa

Today's Serie A predictions include the joint leaders Inter Milan taking on struggling Bologna, as well as early contenders Roma welcoming Genoa to the Olimpico.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Following yet another setback in Europe, Napoli aim to post an increasingly rare away win when they visit rock-bottom Venezia on Saturday.

The Partenopei will head to Stadio Penzo just days after losing in Spain, while their hosts have lost six out of six in Serie A and are now under new management.

We say: Venezia 0-2 Napoli

Although Napoli are generally much weaker on their travels, they can surely make the most of Venezia's woes.

The hosts will have to wait at least one more week for a 'new-manager bounce', as Nicola's latest survival assignment is set to start in defeat.

> Venezia vs. Napoli preview

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

After losing a seven-goal thriller in Europe, Inter Milan return to Serie A duty on Saturday evening, when they visit Bologna at Stadio Dall'Ara.

Inter's continental woes continued on Tuesday night, but the second-city giants are still Italy's dominant side.

We say: Bologna 0-2 Inter Milan

Inter will be intent on bouncing back from another Champions League defeat, and this trip to Bologna should prove the perfect medicine.

The hosts have failed to produce their best on home soil for several months - and they lack any real bite up front - while the Italian champions usually score more than once.

> Bologna vs. Inter Milan preview

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Following a painful loss to European royalty, Roma must rouse themselves for Saturday night's Serie A clash with Genoa.

The Giallorossi succumbed to Real Madrid in midweek, but they remain undefeated in Italy's top flight; meanwhile, the Grifone finally claimed their first league win last weekend.

We say: Roma 2-0 Genoa

Although they will be reeling from an uncharacteristic collapse in midweek - and several key men are ruled out - Roma should still have enough momentum to turn over Genoa.

The hosts are heading towards one year without a league defeat on home turf, and the Roman crowd can get them fired up for this contest.

> Roma vs. Genoa preview