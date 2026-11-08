Sunday's Serie A predictions including Napoli vs. Lazio, Inter Milan vs. Como

Today's Serie A predictions cover an intriguing round of fixtures, with AC Milan travelling to Genoa, Juventus visiting Fiorentina and Atalanta BC taking on Monza, while Napoli host Lazio and defending champions Inter Milan welcome Como to the San Siro.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Trending in very different directions, Serie A leaders Lazio will visit a faltering Napoli side on Sunday, as Stadio Maradona hosts the lunchtime kickoff.

While the home side are struggling both in Europe and Italy's top flight, their southern rivals have posted nine wins from 10 and are yet to taste defeat in the league.

We say: Napoli 1-2 Lazio

Struggling in Serie A, facing another early exit from Europe and burdened by a huge absence list, Napoli are set to lose three games on the spin.

While Lazio's stellar run will surely end soon, they can exploit their hosts' shaky defence and post a seventh straight win.

>Napoli vs. Lazio preview

© Imago / ANP

Atalanta BC will be looking to end a six-match winless run across all competitions when they travel to Monza on Sunday for matchday 11 of the Serie A campaign.

Maurizio Sarri's side sit 13th in the Italian top-flight table after collecting just 11 points from their opening 10 matches, leaving them four points above the relegation zone, where the hosts occupy 18th place.

We say: Monza 1-2 Atalanta BC

Monza's defensive problems make it difficult to see them containing Atalanta, who have dominated this fixture in recent years, and that could provide the visitors with a good opportunity to end their current winless run.

>Monza vs. Atalanta BC preview

© Imago / Buzzi

After a week of highs and lows, AC Milan will head towards the international break with a tough trip to Genoa on Sunday afternoon.

Before they clash at Stadio Ferraris, the hosts have actually claimed more points from their last five Serie A games than the inconsistent Rossoneri.

We say: Genoa 2-2 AC Milan

Allied to two cup wins at Stadio Ferraris, Genoa have won half of their first six home games in Serie A, so Milan will be put through a stern test.

While Amorim's men are leaking too many goals, De Rossi's side have found their shooting boots, and that could produce an end-to-end draw.

>Genoa vs. AC MIlan preview

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Having suffered derby defeat and slipped off top spot in Serie A, reigning champions Inter Milan must try to get back on track when they welcome record-breaking Como to San Siro on Sunday.

Following four intense meetings last term, the regional rivals are currently separated by two points, with both trailing surprise leaders Lazio.

We say: Inter Milan 2-3 Como

Inter's defence is creaking at the seams, and without the leadership of their inspirational skipper they are always more vulnerable.

Although free-flowing Como must be starting to tire, recent events suggest it is time to finally slay the Nerazzurri.

>Inter Milan vs Como

© Imago / SOPA Images

Sending Serie A into the international break, old foes Fiorentina and Juventus will clash at Stadio Franchi on Sunday night.

While the Viola are still seeking their first home win of the season, fallen giants Juve have been left trailing Italy's top six.

We say: Fiorentina 1-2 Juventus

Both teams have been too inconsistent to match their pre-season aims, making the outcome on Sunday night quite tough to predict.

Juve are assured of a hostile reception in Florence, but the hosts tend to wilt in front of their own fans - so, all three points will go back to Turin.

>Fiorentina vs Juventus preview