Why Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool is key for Andoni Iraola's tenure amid Arne Slot comparisons before Premier League clash

Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, and a third consecutive defeat would place Andoni Iraola under pressure.

The head coach has so far taken charge of 15 games as Reds boss, and while he has only lost three times, there is growing discontent in some sections of the fanbase.

After losing against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend and suffering a defeat away to Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday, there are concerns his position could be in danger if he was to suffer a third consecutive loss on Sunday.

Iraola is also only contracted to Anfield until 2028, so the Merseysiders will have to make a decision about whether to renew his deal sooner rather than later.

Heading into the upcoming international break on the back of three defeats would no doubt place Iraola under further pressure from those that were already sceptical about his appointment.

Here, Sports Mole explains why Iraola could come under extra scrutiny this weekend, while also exploring whether he should be fearful about his future at Liverpool.

Andoni Iraloa: Suffering from Arne Slot fallout

One of the reasons that some Liverpool supporters are uneasy about the inconsistencies of the team this season is that they saw the club experience a turbulent 2025-26.

Under the direction of Arne Slot, the Reds finished fifth with just 60 points, and they lost 19 times in all competitions, though their 2025 Community Shield loss takes that number to 20.

Fans were distraught that Liverpool could surrender their Premier League title so easily, and the team's struggles last season created a rift amongst many, with the two camps split over their support of Slot.

The Dutchman's dismissal in May was met with mixed reactions, and the appointment of Iraola was divisive given he was replacing a title-winning manager.

While many fans have acknowledged that the squad the current head coach inherited was flawed, those that backed Slot believe that Iraola has not been held to the same standards as his predecessor.

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Liverpool have 15 points so far after nine matchweeks, which is exactly the same tally as they had accumulated after the end of matchweek nine in 2025-26.

However, the Reds claimed just 45 points from their final 33 league games under Slot, with the club fortunate that they won their first five games of that campaign.

The underlying numbers in 2025-26 were alarming, and their final 33 matches extrapolated over a full season would equate to just 52 points, enough to finish 10th last term.

Iraola's side are highly unlikely to be as poor over the remainder of 2026-27, and he deserves the chance to take the squad as far as he can.

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Liverpool in 2026-27: What improvements has Andoni Iraola made?

Liverpool struggled throughout Slot's final season when pressing, with critiques made of the Dutchman's out of possession approach, as well as fitness conditioning.

Iraola was highly regarded at Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth for the intensity he demanded from his players, and that same high-energy system has been used at Liverpool to great effect.

The Reds have pressed the likes of Arsenal, Brentford and Bournemouth exceptionally well this term, and they have also looked far more assured at the back.

LIVERPOOL'S DEFENSIVE STATS IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND RANK (2026-27) Goals Conceded per Game: 1 (4th) Clean Sheets: 4 (3rd) Expected Goals: 10.6 (3rd) Set-Piece Goals Conceded: 0 (=1st)

Liverpool have kept four clean sheets in their past seven league matches, while only conceding once against each of Brentford and Arsenal.

Manchester City may have beaten the Merseysiders 3-0 in early October, but they only managed to open the scoring once Ryan Gravenberch had been sent off.

The introduction of Ronald Araujo has been vital, with the defender essentially acting as a third centre-back at right-back, though the system that the team uses is far more structured without the ball in general

Liverpool were one of the worst clubs in the Premier League last term out of possession, so for the Reds to have improved so significantly in such a short period of time has been impressive.

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Why Liverpool's defensive improvement has not been enough for some fans

Despite the undeniable improvements defensively, questions have been raised about how Iraola is platforming the team's attack given the club have scored just 11 goals in the Premier League so far.

Striker Alexander Isak has netted six times in the top flight, though he has had little service so far, and he has performed remarkably well to reach that figure.

The Reds have three £100m attackers in their squad in Isak, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola, with the latter two yet to score in the league this season.

Portions of the fanbase have suggested that Iraola has failed the team's attackers, and considering goals are more eye-catching than defending, the team's struggles in the final third have been more apparent than the development at the other end of the pitch.

However, the head coach cannot be faulted for many of team's difficulties given he inherited Wirtz, who has never shown that he is capable of regularly producing in front of goal.

Liverpool's full-backs on both flanks have offered little threat when going forward regardless of personnel, and the only creative wide player in the squad is winger Rio Ngumoha.

The 18-year-old cannot be expected to play every game, so that has often resulted in blunt performances in attack, and the Merseysiders may not improve offensively without further investment.

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Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Andoni Iraola must avoid defeat

Every game requires context before analysing, and even if the Reds lose against Palace on Sunday, it would be harsh to suggest that Iraola should be under pressure.

He has taken over a dysfunctional squad with several gaps, and it would be unfair to argue that he must overcome all of those problems without further transfer windows.

A Liverpool defeat on Sunday would unfortunately amplify his critics, and the November international break could be a long one for the head coach.

Victory for Iraola could take his side as high as fourth, and it would also be the club's 10th triumph in 14 games, a more than respectable return.