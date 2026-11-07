Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Andoni Iraola makes referee admission ahead of Selhurst Park visit

Andoni Iraola has reiterated that his Liverpool squad tend to be "too honest" during games.

Iraola made headlines last week when he suggested that he would tell his squad to "dive" when having their shirt pulled in future.

That claim was made after Alexander Isak failed to go down, or even react, to being pulled back in the Arsenal penalty area during the first half of their Premier League fixture.

Liverpool subsequently went on to suffer a 1-0 defeat to the Gunners, who now sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at Crystal Palace, Iraola suggested that he did not like his players being praised for their 'honesty'.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Liverpool boss Iraola makes referee claim

As quoted by Sky Sports, the Spaniard revealed that his players received 'congratulations' from the officials.

He said: "I don’t want to talk too much about referees. I think we are quite an honest group. Sometimes too honest, and even the other day after the game, I think the referee congratulated us.

"But I don’t know if I liked it a lot or not. But he said our behaviour has been very good overall from the players, from the staff.

"I think it has to be genuine, no? You cannot fake things. When we complain it has to be genuine complaints because I think it’s a penalty, it’s a yellow card, it’s whatever.

"I feel we are willing, obviously, we are a team that wants to press, wants to be intense, but I think the balance, there is a big difference, yes."

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

One stat that supports Iraola claim

As per Opta, only two teams in the Premier League have been awarded fewer fouls than Liverpool.

For a high-profile club that will generally have more possession than other teams in the majority of their fixtures, it is an eye-catching statistic.