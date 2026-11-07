Next Man United manager: Club hierarchy 'not sold' on one potential Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United are reportedly not sold on Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for under-fire boss Michael Carrick.

Tuesday's comeback win over Roma in the Champions League alleviated some of the pressure building on the Man United boss.

But he still needs a strong performance in Sunday's home clash against Aston Villa, with his side sitting just outside the bottom three after failing to win their last seven Premier League games.

A defeat against Unai Emery's side would leave Carrick in a precarious position going into the international break.

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Man United 'not sold' on Howe as Carrick successor

Man United have been linked with a number of potential managerial replacements, including former Newcastle United boss Howe.

According to The Independent, Man United's decision-makers are 'much less sold' on Howe than previous reports have suggested.

However, the report stops short of providing a reason as to why the club may be cool on the prospect of Howe taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

One reason may be the fact that while Howe enjoyed success at Bournemouth and Newcastle United, he is unproven at the highest level of football management and could be seen as another gamble, even if he has a stronger managerial CV than Carrick.

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Doubts over Howe alternative options

The report also claims that there are doubts about several other candidates for a variety of reasons.

There is a belief that Man United could struggle to pay the compensation of Fabian Hurzeler, who appears to be keen to continue his fine work at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils do not feel that Cesc Fabregas would leave Como at this point in time, while some members of the Man United hierarchy have doubts over Julian Nagelsmann, who is liked by the club's director of recruitment, Christoph Vivell.

Antonio Conte is another name who is seen as a potential option, but it is unclear whether he would agree to take over a side that is languishing near the danger zone.

In the meantime, Man United's hierarchy will be focusing on Sunday's clash against Villa, knowing the result will either force their hand or give them belief that Carrick can lead the club up the Premier League table.