Fabian Hurzeler stance on leaving Brighton for Man Utd now revealed amid Michael Carrick uncertainty

Manchester United have been dealt a potential setback in their search for a new manager, with Fabian Hurzeler reportedly uninterested in leaving Brighton & Hove Albion for Old Trafford.

The German has emerged as the 'standout' candidate linked with the potential Red Devils vacancy amid growing uncertainty over Michael Carrick's future.

With United struggling for results, attention is turning towards the alternative candidates who could be available if the club decides to make a change.

Fabian Hurzeler responds to Man Utd manager rumours

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hurzeler would not be interested in leaving Brighton for Man Utd, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The news represents a potential blow for United, who could be forced to look elsewhere if they decide to part ways with Carrick.

United's difficult start to the season has intensified the pressure on the manager, with an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Como 1907 in the Champions League on Wednesday night adding to their growing list of disappointing results.

EXC: understand Fabian Hurzeler would not be interested in leaving #BHAFC for #MUFC. More on @talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️? (@alex_crook) October 22, 2026

The Red Devils have won just two of their opening 11 matches in all competitions and are winless in their last seven, while captain Bruno Fernandes' public questioning of Carrick's tactics has added to the uncertainty.

Carrick reportedly retains the backing of senior figures at Old Trafford, but the upcoming meeting with AFC Bournemouth is becoming increasingly important to his future.

What other managers are available if Man Utd sack Michael Carrick?

© Imago

Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe are among the alternative managers readily available should United decide to make a change.

Conte would bring extensive experience at the highest level, having previously managed Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The Italian is reportedly keen on the United job after leaving Napoli at the end of last season, although his demanding approach and expectations over recruitment could make him a complicated appointment.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, would offer a different profile, having developed a reputation for tactical innovation during spells with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. His work with Germany also makes him an intriguing option, and it's now believed that he has been 'sounded out' in the past 24 hours.

Howe is another huge name to consider, having built a competitive Newcastle United side and previously enjoyed success with Bournemouth. His Premier League experience would also appeal to United, but his availability and willingness to return to club management so quickly would need to be gauged.

Hurzeler's apparent reluctance to move to Old Trafford would remove one potential candidate from the conversation, although United may have other options.

For now, Carrick's position remains the key issue, as the Red Devils hierarchy must decide whether their poor results justify a managerial change or whether their former midfielder deserves more time to turn things around.