Trophy-winning manager now 'on the radar' of Man Utd chiefs if INEOS sack Michael Carrick

Manchester United could turn to Eddie Howe if they decide Michael Carrick's time at Old Trafford has come to an end, with the former Newcastle boss now on the club's radar.

United are not currently planning to sack Carrick, but their poor start to the season has increased scrutiny around the manager.

Howe's Premier League and Champions League experience could make him an attractive option if INEOS ultimately decides a change is required.

Man Utd will consider appointing Eddie Howe

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United will now consider a move for Howe if they sack Carrick, according to reports.

The 48-year-old has been out of work since leaving Newcastle in the summer but remains highly regarded at Old Trafford, with it believed that he ticks two important boxes for the club - extensive Premier League experience and experience in the Champions League.

Howe twice guided Newcastle into Europe's elite competition and also ended the club's long wait for domestic silverware by winning the Carabao Cup in 2025.

United, though, are not currently preparing to make a change.

Carrick has won just one of his opening five Premier League games and needs results to improve, but Howe may not be an easy appointment to make if the situation deteriorates.

The former Newcastle boss is reportedly in no rush to return to management and will wait for the right opportunity rather than simply accepting the next job that becomes available.

Is Eddie Howe an upgrade on Michael Carrick?

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On experience alone, it would be difficult to argue otherwise.

Carrick deserves credit for guiding United back into the Champions League last season, but Howe has spent more than a decade managing at the highest level, taking AFC Bournemouth from League One to the Premier League before transforming Newcastle into a Champions League club.

He has also demonstrated that he can build a team rather than simply manage an established one, while his EFL Cup success shows he can also deliver silverware.

That experience could be exactly what United need if Carrick cannot turn things around.

The key would be whether Howe is prepared to take on the enormous pressure of managing United. If he is, INEOS could have a far more proven Premier League option waiting in the wings.