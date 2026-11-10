Everton leading Sunderland, Celtic in race for 19-year-old midfield 'sensation' ahead of January transfer window

Everton have reportedly moved ahead of two Premier League rivals and Celtic in the race for Hacken midfielder Abdoulaye Doumbia.

Despite a disappointing summer transfer window, David Moyes's have made an encouraging start to the season and added another victory to their record on Friday night, when Frank Lampard's relegation-threatened Coventry City side lost 3-1 on Merseyside.

Picking up their fourth top-flight success of the term last time out, Everton have moved up to sixth position in the Premier League standings, targeting an unlikely push for a Champions League berth.

Silverware is also on the mind at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with the Toffees drawn against League Two outfit Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup quarter-finals which take place in December.

Also enduring a long spell without a major trophy, Sunderland are struggling near the foot of the table this season, with the Black Cats losing influential midfielder Granit Xhaka to a calf injury over the weekend.

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Everton lead Celtic, Sunderland in Doumbia hunt?

Whilst Everton's summer window activity was questionable, there is no doubt that a pair of quality midfield options were brought to the club in the form of Hayden Hackey and Christian Norgaard.

However, according to Football Insider, the Toffees want to add further men to their middle ranks in the near future, with Moyes's troops eyeing up a January swoop for Hacken 'sensation' Doumbia.

As well as Everton, it is believed that fellow Premier League clubs Sunderland and Coventry are keen on sealing the services of the 19-year-old, who joined the Swedish side at the beginning of the calendar year.

To the delight of those with a Hill Dickinson affinity, the Toffees are supposedly leading the Black Cats and the Sky Blues in the hunt for Doumbia, however, the player has admirers from elsewhere in Europe.

Aiming to reach former heights under the veteran leadership of Martin O'Neill, Celtic are understood to be interested in securing a deal for the Hacken prospect during the upcoming transfer window.

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Everton's Doumbia chase will fail to solve main issue

At the age of 19 and impressing in Sweden over the past 10 months, Doumbia would be a shrewd signing for Everton, possessing the ability to blossom into a world-class star in the future.

That being said, the Toffees would arguably be better served directing their transfer attentions at the top end of the pitch in the New Year, given their lack of options in attacking areas.

Bagging a brace in the win over Coventry last week, Thierno Barry is the only recognised striker within the first-team ranks, and the 24-year-old needs support and competition in the goalscoring department.