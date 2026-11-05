Team News: Everton vs. Coventry City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Everton will continue their Premier League campaign against Coventry City on Friday.

The Toffees are seventh in the Premier League table, while Coventry occupy 16th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the league fixture.

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (club decision)

Doubtful: Jarrad Branthwaite (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

COVENTRY

Out: Aurele Amenda (calf), Haji Wright (thigh), Josh Eccles (ankle), Luke Woolfenden (knee)

Doubtful: Bobby Thomas (calf), Frank Onyeka (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Torp; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho; Awoniyi