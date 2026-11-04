Coventry predicted lineup vs. Everton: Could Frank Lampard name unchanged side?

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard could name an unchanged side for Friday's Premier League contest with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Sky Blues will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 success over Sunderland, which proved to be a third triumph in their last five games in all competitions.

Aurele Amenda (calf), Haji Wright (thigh), Josh Eccles (ankle) and Luke Woolfenden (knee) are out of the Premier League match through injury.

Meanwhile, Bobby Thomas (calf) and Frank Onyeka (muscle) both need to be assessed before final decisions can be made on their involvement.

Jack Rudoni is the team's leading goalscorer this season with four, and the 25-year-old will again feature as the number 10 for the promoted outfit.

Taiwo Awoniyi is also set to continue through the middle for Lampard's side, with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Yann Gboho in the wide positions.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Torp; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho; Awoniyi

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Coventry