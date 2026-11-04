Leeds injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Joe Rodon, Noah Okafor latest

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they play host to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Despite making a strong start to the campaign, Leeds now sit in 12th position in the Premier League table courtesy of winning just two of their opening nine matches.

However, last weekend's defeat to Bournemouth represented just the second top-flight loss for Daniel Farke's side in 2026-27.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before welcoming the in-form North Londoners to Elland Road.

© Iconsport / Lee Keuneke / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Spurs)

While Joe Rodon is closing in on a return to action following a hamstring injury, Farke may not be prepared to take a risk on the Wales international ahead of the upcoming two-week break.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Mateo Joseph has not played since sustaining a knee injury on loan at Mallorca earlier this year, and the attacker remains a long-term absentee for Leeds.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Spurs)

Noah Okafor was a surprise absentee from the squad against Bournemouth having picked up an adductor issue the day before the game. The attacker will continue to be assessed before this contest.

LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST

Leeds have no players banned for the clash with Spurs