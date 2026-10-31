Bournemouth 2-0 Leeds United: Rose praises in-form Evanilson after Cherries achieve Premier League first

Bournemouth achieved a club first in their 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds United on Saturday.

The Cherries thought they had conceded the opener when Dominic Calvert-Lewin bundled the ball home in the 11th minute, but the effort was eventually chalked off for a handball infringement.

Bournemouth made the most of that disallowed goal as Evanilson opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark after James Trafford had gifted away possession.

Substitute Amine Adli made sure of the result in stoppage time, doubling Bournemouth's tally with his third goal in four matches.

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Bournemouth achieve winning feat for first time in Premier League history

Adli's late effort made it six consecutive wins for Bournemouth without conceding since losing 5-1 away to Chelsea on October 10.

Three of those victories took place in the top flight, meaning Bournemouth have won three successive Premier Legaue games with clean sheets for the first time in their history.

Speaking after the game, Rose explained that Bournemouth's run of clean sheets was down to doing the "small things" right rather than being a product of one key factor.

We have our patterns, we know how to defend the box and we know what we have to do," Rose told BBC Sport.

"We were just working on details. We stick to our plan, stick together. We are a little more alert in a couple of situations.

"It's about small things at this level, especially against such a good opposition like today."

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Rose praises "important" Evanilson

Evanilson, meanwhile, has scored in four of his previous five competitive appearances for the Cherries, including in each of the club's last four Premier League matches.

That represents a significant improvement for a player who failed to score in the club's first five Premier League games of the season.

While he is keen for Evanilson to continue his fine form, Rose explained that the Brazilian was already contributing before his recent upturn in form in front of goal.

"That's what he did always," Rose said. "He was always working hard in and out of possession.

"The only thing he lacked was scoring by himself and that's what he's started now. I hope he's getting in a run because that's very important for us."

Bournemouth, who occupy seventh spot in the Premier League, will look to continue their winning run in Thursday's away clash against Sparta Prague in the Europa League.