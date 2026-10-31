Preview: Genclerbirligi vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Both Genclerbirligi and Alanyaspor will be looking to build on their recent Turkish Cup success when they meet at Eryaman Stadyumu on Monday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts remain in the relegation zone after taking just eight points from their opening nine league matches, while the visitors sit 11th with 12 points, and both sides will be keen to end their poor runs in the competition.

Match preview

Genclerbirligi have endured a difficult return to the top flight, with their two league victories so far leaving them 16th in the table and in the relegation zone.

Their latest league setback came in a 2-0 defeat away to Konyaspor, extending their winless run in the competition to seven matches (D2, L5) after they had won their opening two games.

However, the Red-Blacks have at least found some encouragement in the cup, recording a convincing 5-0 victory over Karakopru Belediyespor last time out to progress to the next round.

That result should provide a welcome confidence boost for Bernd Storck, who was appointed on October 9 following the departure of Metin Diyadin and will take charge of his third league match on Monday.

The German coach has already overseen a 2-2 draw with Amed SK and defeats to Galatasaray and Konyaspor, so a positive result against Alanyaspor would represent an important step towards improving Genclerbirligi's league position.

Home advantage could be significant, although the Ankara outfit have struggled to make Eryaman Stadyumu a fortress, having failed to win their last four home league matches, drawing two and losing two since their impressive 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce in their opening home game of the season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, arrive in Ankara looking to recover from consecutive league defeats against Fenerbahce and Kocaelispor, having also gone three matches without a victory following a goalless draw against Erzurumspor.

Joao Pereira's side were beaten 3-0 away to Fenerbahce before suffering a 2-1 home loss to Kocaelispor, with Ruan's goal unable to prevent them from leaving the contest empty-handed.

However, they did enjoy a positive result in the Turkish Cup this week, recording a 4-1 win over 12 Bingol to progress to the next round.

They will hope to carry that momentum into the league, but the visitors have struggled in this fixture, failing to win any of the last six meetings, losing three and drawing three.

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

L

W

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Genclerbirligi will be without Dimitrios Goutas after the defender suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury during the defeat to Konyaspor, while Ousmane Diabate is suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

Kevin Rodrigues is also expected to miss out with a muscle injury, while Pedro Pereira has been listed as an injury absentee and Peter Etebo remains a doubt.

Alanyaspor are expected to be without Paolo Fernandes, who is struggling with a hamstring injury, while Fatih Aksoy is a doubt after being listed with a muscle problem.

Florent Hadergjonaj has created the most big chances for the Thunders (3), while Omar Ben Ali has averaged the most shots on target per match for the team (1), and both will hope to influence Monday's result.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Akkan; Celik, Aydar, Cavusoglu, Dursun; Luis; Traore, Ulgun, Tongya, Gouveia; Mendes

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Lima, Aliti, Ozyurt; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Gezek, Ruan; Hagi, Kaya; Ben Ali

We say: Genclerbirligi 1-1 Alanyaspor

The cup victories should lift the mood around both clubs, but their prolonged struggles in the league and lack of recent wins remain significant concerns that could affect the quality of the contest.

However, Alanyaspor's better league record should count for something, and their greater consistency over the campaign could help them secure a point.

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