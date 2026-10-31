Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries hold 'initial talks' over swoop for Colombia international

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing Vasco da Gama attacker Andres Gomez.

The Cherries have recent experience of negotiating with Vasco after signing Rayan from the Brazilian club in the January transfer window.

Rayan has proven to be a real asset for the south coast side, having scored nine goals and provided two assists in 29 competitive appearances.

Having already seen success from Rayan's move, the Cherries appear open to the possibility of recruiting another Vasco attacker.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bournemouth hold talks over Gomez swoop

According to TEAMtalk, the Cherries are 'seriously interested' in signing Gomez from the Brazilian side.

The report claims Bournemouth have already held 'initial discussions' and are 'expected' to table an offer in the winter transfer window.

The Bournemouth recruitment team, led by, are said to view the Colombia international as a similar profile of attacker to Rayan.

There is also a belief that a deal can be done below the €35m (£29.3m) Bournemouth paid to sign Rayan earlier this year, despite the fact that Gomez is under contract until 2031.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Who is Bournemouth's transfer target?

The right-footed winger began his senior career with Colombian side Millonarios before he spent 18 months with Real Salt Lake in the MLS.

A return of 15 goals and 15 assists in 65 matches earned him a move to French side Rennes, where he scored three goals in 19 appearances.

After struggling for starting opportunities in France, Gomez joined Vasco on a season-long loan deal in August 2025 before the move was converted into a permanent transfer in January.

The attacker has a regular fixture for Vasco this season, having netted eight goals and contributed six assists in 49 competitive matches.

Meanwhile, he has scored two goals in 11 appearances for Colombia and featured twice in his country's three friendlies during the most recent international break.

The possibility may now arise for Gomez to test himself back in Europe after failing to show his true potential during his brief stint with Rennes.