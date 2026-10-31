Preview: Gil Vicente vs Vitoria de Guimaraes - prediction, team news, lineups

Gil Vicente will be looking to end their recent wait for a victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes when the two sides meet in a Minho derby at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Monday evening.

The visitors arrive in better spirits after recording an emphatic victory over Maritimo in their previous league match, although their poor away form offers the hosts some encouragement ahead of the local encounter.

Match preview

Monday's fixture carries an added personal dimension for Gil boss Luis Pinto, who will come up against the club that dismissed him in March after he guided Vitoria to Taca da Liga glory in January.

Pinto took charge of Gil after turning down an opportunity to return to Vitoria during the summer, and he will be keen to get one over his former employers as his current side look to build on a decent start to the campaign.

Currently seventh in the Primeira Liga table and three points away from the continental places, the Roosters saw their three-match unbeaten league run and four-game sequence without defeat across all competitions come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Porto last weekend.

Gil suffered a further setback in midweek, losing 4-1 to Benfica at Estadio da Luz in the Taca da Liga quarter-finals, and will be looking to respond in Monday's Minho derby.

Pinto will also want to see an improvement in his side's attacking output, with the Roosters managing just eight league goals this season, a tally higher than only those of bottom-side Casa Pia and Estoril Praia, who have both scored five.

However, Gil have been much more impressive defensively, conceding just seven times in the Primeira Liga campaign, with only leaders Porto (four) and Santa Clara (six) allowing fewer goals.

The hosts will also be looking to end a three-game winless run on home soil (D1, L2) after winning their opening two fixtures in front of their own supporters, a record that offers little encouragement given their recent struggles in this fixture.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Indeed, Vitoria are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Gil, winning four of those encounters and keeping clean sheets in each of their most recent four, which should give the visitors confidence ahead of Monday's clash.

The Conquerors head into the derby on the back of consecutive wins without conceding, following their Taca de Portugal victory over ACDR Lamelas with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of newly promoted Maritimo last weekend.

That result marked Vitoria's second league victory in their opening nine matches of the campaign and ended a five-game winless run in the top flight, leaving Tiago Margarido's side 13th in the standings with 10 goals scored and as many conceded.

However, the visitors have a poor away record to address on Monday, having lost all four of their league matches on the road this season to remain one of only two teams yet to collect a point away from home.



Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

Gil Vicente form (all competitions):

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Gil will be without defender Antonio Espigares, who received a late red card in the Taca da Liga defeat to Benfica, although Marvin Elimbi is available after serving a one-match suspension following his dismissal against Porto.

The hosts are also expected to remain without Arthur Tchaptchet due to a fitness issue, while Mohamed Bamba continues his recovery from the serious knee injury that has kept him out since January.

Francesco Dias is unavailable for Vitoria through injury, while goalkeeper Gui is still recovering from a serious knee problem and Thiago Balieiro is also a doubt after missing the last three matches.

Arnel Jakupovic scored twice in the emphatic victory over Maritimo last time out, opening his account for the club since his summer move from Osijek, and is expected to retain his place in attack ahead of Alioune Ndoye.



Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Esgaio, Elimbi, Buatu, Moreira; Lausen, Prioste; Murilo, S Garcia, Martins; Kaba

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Zych; Strata, Borevcovic, Sidibe, Mendes; Nogueira, Doucet; Gustavo Silva, Samu, Camara; Jakupovic

We say: Gil Vicente 1-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Vitoria have the stronger recent record in this fixture and will take confidence from their emphatic victory over Maritimo, but their struggles away from home make it difficult to back them to collect all three points, so a draw looks feasible.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.