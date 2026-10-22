Preview: Gil Vicente vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

Gil Vicente will look to end Porto’s perfect start to the Primeira Liga season when the sides meet at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Saturday, with the visitors aiming to bounce back from their latest Champions League setback.

The Dragons have collected all 24 points available from their opening eight league matches, leaving them five points clear at the top of the Portuguese top flight table, while the Roosters sit sixth after picking up 14 points from the same number of games.

Match preview

Having ended a three-year wait for the Portuguese top-flight title last term in Francesco Farioli’s first season in charge, Porto have maintained that momentum with a flawless start to their 2026-27 league campaign.

The Dragons surpassed their seven-match winning start to the 2025-26 league season two weeks ago, when they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory away to newly promoted Maritimo courtesy of goals from Victor Froholdt and Oskar Pietuszewski.

That success followed a 3-1 Clasico victory over Benfica on matchday seven, though the only concern on an otherwise perfect title defence is that Farioli’s side have conceded in each of their last four top-flight matches after keeping clean sheets in their opening four fixtures.

More concerning, however, is their European form, with Porto losing each of their opening three Champions League matches, including defeats to Manchester City and Real Betis before Wednesday’s 1-0 home loss to PSV Eindhoven.

Back on domestic duty, the Dragons will be keen to maintain their dominance in the Primeira Liga, and a trip to face opponents they have beaten in three of their last four top-flight meetings should offer encouragement, particularly as the reigning champions won 2-0 on their most recent competitive visit to Barcelos.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Having finished sixth last season before former boss Cesar Peixoto’s departure in the summer, European hopefuls Gil Vicente currently occupy the same position under Luis Pinto, whose side have won four of their opening eight league matches and sit just four points behind the top four.

The Barcelos outfit have also found form at a crucial stage of the campaign, going unbeaten in their last four outings across all competitions and winning the most recent three, with an extra-time victory over Uniao de Santarem sandwiched between Primeira Liga successes against Moreirense (1-0) and Braga (2-1).

Pinto will be pleased with his side’s recent momentum, particularly after they endured a four-match winless run in the league (D2, L2) between late August and mid-September, and Gil Vicente are now targeting three consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since February.

Achieving that feat will require the Roosters to rediscover their home form, having failed to win either of their last two matches in Barcelos after opening the season with consecutive victories on their own turf.



Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

Gil Vicente form (all competitions):

Porto Primeira Liga form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Gil Vicente will be without Mohamed Bamba and Arthur Tchaptchet, who remain sidelined through injury, while Hector Hernandez is a doubt after withdrawing from the squad shortly before Monday’s victory over Braga.

It remains to be seen whether Mohamed Kaba, who replaced Hernandez in that game, will earn his first league start for the club, although Walace Franca could instead lead the line after coming off the bench to score last time out.

Porto are expected to remain without William Gomes, who has missed their last two outings after sustaining an ankle injury during the Dragons’ previous league match against Maritimo.

Meanwhile, Vasco Sousa remains in the final stages of his recovery from a fractured fibula, with Saturday’s encounter likely to come too soon for the midfielder.

In the defeat to PSV, Samu Aghehowa made his first competitive start since returning from a lengthy injury lay-off, but the Spanish forward was withdrawn before the hour mark, leaving the door open for Andre Silva to return to the starting lineup.

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Esgaio, Buatu, Elimbi, Moreira; Lausen, Prioste; Murilo, Garcia, Gil Martins; Franca

Porto possible starting lineup:

Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Fernandes; Froholdt, Rosario, Veiga; Silva, Samu, Pepe

We say: Gil Vicente 1-2 Porto

Gil Vicente have enough momentum to make this a competitive encounter, particularly after their recent victories over Moreirense and Braga, but Porto’s unbeaten league record should count for plenty, and we expect the visitors to edge a closely fought contest.



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