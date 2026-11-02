Preview: Porto vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

One of three teams still without a point, Porto will again try to get off the mark in this season's Champions League when Napoli visit Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday evening.

While the Italian side got up and running last time out, they have lost six and won none of their last seven away games at Europe's top level.

Match preview

Last month's 1-0 home loss to PSV Eindhoven was Porto's third consecutive Champions League defeat, leaving them in danger of failing to make the knockout rounds later this term.

Following previous setbacks against Manchester City and Real Betis, the Dragons have crucially conceded the first goal each time, always putting them on the back foot.

So, approaching the midpoint of this season's league phase, Porto need at least nine points just to reach the playoffs - and that may not even prove enough.

Still facing tough trips to Feyenoord and Liverpool, Francesco Farioli's men must try to maximise home advantage in midweek, having continued their domestic domination last time out.

After ending a three-year wait for the Portuguese title, they have brought that form into the current campaign: 10 straight wins have put them well clear of both Lisbon clubs atop the Primeira Liga table.

Keeping yet another clean sheet, Porto strolled to a 4-0 win against rock-bottom Estoril at the weekend, and they have only conceded four goals so far.

However, they are now expected to make more of an impact in Europe, as the former Champions League winners look to regain lost glories.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

When Farioli hosts his fellow Tuscan Massimiliano Allegri on Wednesday, it will mark the fifth competitive meeting between Porto and Napoli.

In a couple of two-legged ties, each side has gone through once: the Italian side progressed in the 1974-75 UEFA Cup, and Porto won 3-2 on aggregate in the 2013-14 Europa League.

This time, Napoli are three points ahead of their Portuguese counterparts in the Champions League, after edging a chaotic seven-goal contest against Bodo/Glimt on matchday three.

Having lost to Arsenal and Villarreal before welcoming the Norwegian giant-killers to Campania, they finally posted the club's 100th win in UEFA competition, largely thanks to Scott McTominay's brace.

Yet, before setting off for northern Portugal, Napoli are winless in seven Champions League away games, which partly explains why they finished 30th in the 36-team table last term.

A former finalist with Juventus, Allegri has personally lost eight of his last 10 matches at the elite level, and he is also under pressure for some dismal domestic results.

After his current team lost 2-0 to Juve on Sunday evening, they lie eighth in the Serie A standings and - with a 14-point deficit to surprise leaders Lazio - are surely already out of the title race.

Porto Champions League form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Napoli Champions League form:

Napoli form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Porto are still missing injured pair William Gomes and Vasco Sousa, while it remains to be seen if Polish winger Oskar Pietuszewski will be ready to play in midweek.

The latter skipped Saturday's league fixture with a minor thigh problem, while left-back Zaidu limped off at half time due to a knee issue.

Martim Fernandes missed that game with tonsillitis but could be involved on Wednesday; Chris Smalling, Gabriel Mec and Dominik Prpic will not, having been left off Farioli's Champions League list.

Allegri's options have been trimmed by a number of absences: Alessandro Buongiorno, David Neres, Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, Leonardo Spinazzola and Benoit Badiashile were already unavailable before Stanislav Lobotka injured his left ankle last week.

Vanja-Milinkovic Savic also missed the defeat to Juventus with a knock, and first-choice striker Rasmus Hojlund was sidelined by flu.

Furthermore, full-backs Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Mathias Olivera both sustained muscular injuries in Turin.

Notwithstanding a slight ankle sprain, Kevin De Bruyne is set for his 86th Champions League appearance: the Belgian veteran has created 10 chances from open play in this season's edition, and only Lamine Yamal (11) has managed more.

Porto possible starting lineup:

D. Costa; A. Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zaidu; Froholdt, Rosario, Veiga; Pepe, Samu, Sainz

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Meret; Beukema, Rrahmani, Marin; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, Olivera; McTominay, Vergara; Hojlund

We say: Porto 2-1 Napoli

The combination of Porto's stunning domestic form and Napoli's away-day woes strongly suggest a home win on Wednesday night.

Struggling in Serie A, the Italian side are also burdened by a huge injury list, so their hosts can finally put some points on the board.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.