Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

BVB Stadion will play host to an intriguing Champions League fixture on Wednesday evening, as Borussia Dortmund welcome Real Betis.

Dortmund are 13th in the Champions League league stage table, picking up six points from three matches, while Betis are fifth in the rankings on nine points.

Match preview

Dortmund opened their 2026-27 Champions League league stage campaign with a 3-2 home success over Villarreal, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in their second match, but they returned to winning ways last time out, beating Sabah 2-1.

A return of six points from three matches has left BVB in 13th spot in the overall table, and they will bring a five-game unbeaten run into this contest, including a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday night.

Dortmund, who have won three of their last four matches during a strong run, are preparing to face Real Betis for the first time, but they have won each of their last four UEFA matches against Spanish opposition, all of which have been at home.

Niko Kovac's side will follow this match with back-to-back Bundesliga games against Elversberg and Borussia Monchengladbach, before returning to European action against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 24.

Dortmund reached the Champions League knockout phase playoffs in 2025-26, losing to Atalanta BC, so there is plenty of room for improvement this term.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Real Betis, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 win over Malaga in La Liga, with the result leaving them fourth in their domestic table.

It has been a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign for Manuel Pellegrini's side, who have been victorious in their opening three matches of this season's Champions League.

The Seville outfit started their European campaign with a 3-2 victory over Lille, before posting a 3-2 win over Porto; six points then became nine courtesy of a 1-0 success over Feyenoord, and they are up in fifth spot in the overall table.

Real Betis reached the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 Europa League, losing to Braga, while they were in the final of the 2024-25 Conference League, being beaten by Chelsea.

El Glorioso last competed in the Champions League in 2005-06, being knocked out in the group stage, but they look capable of advancing to the knockout round of this season's European Cup.

Borussia Dortmund Champions League form:

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

Real Betis Champions League form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Dortmund will be without the services of Kaua Prates (muscle), but the home side are otherwise in strong form for their clash with Real Betis.

Serhou Guirassy has been in strong form this season, scoring eight times and registering two assists in 13 appearances, and the 30-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Fabio Silva has five goals and two assists in 13 matches this season and will also start, while Jobe Bellingham is in line to feature as an advanced midfielder for the German club.

As for Real Betis, Cucho Hernandez (calf) and Junior Firpo (muscular) are both out of the match, but no fresh issues have been reported.

Three players have scored four times for Real Betis this season - Isco, Marc Bartra and Abde Ezzalzouli - and the trio are set to feature in the first XI.

Troy Parrott has two goals in 11 appearances for the Seville outfit during the 2026-27 campaign and should also feature in the starting side due to Hernandez's absence.

Meanwhile, Antony and Pablo Fornals are expected to be in the XI.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Veerman, Nmecha, Svensson; Bellingham; F Silva, Guirassy

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, F Garcia; Fornals, Roca; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Parrott

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Real Betis

Real Betis have been excellent in this season's Champions League, and the La Liga club deserve a lot of respect, but Dortmund at home are a tough proposition, and we are backing BVB to edge a close game on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.