Sunday's La Liga predictions including Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in El Clasico

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's home clash against rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico, and Real Betis' away meeting with Celta Vigo.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Both Athletic Bilbao and Getafe will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they lock horns at San Mames on Sunday afternoon. Athletic were beaten 3-1 by Levante in La Liga last time out, while Getafe drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in their last domestic fixture.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Getafe

Home advantage makes Athletic slight favourites for this match, but we are expecting Getafe to be good enough to secure a share of the spoils on Sunday.

> Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe preview

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Real Betis will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they head to Celta Vigo on Sunday afternoon.

The Seville outfit are currently fourth in the La Liga table, picking up 19 points from their first nine matches of the season, while Celta are eighth in the division on 11 points.

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Betis

This is a really tricky match for Real Betis given Celta's quality, and we are expecting the home team to be strong enough to secure a point on Sunday.

> Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis preview

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they welcome Levante to Anoeta Stadium on Sunday evening.

The home side will enter the match off the back of a thumping 6-0 victory over Lillestrom in the Europa League, while Levante recorded a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga last time out.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Levante

Levante are capable of making this a difficult match for Real Sociedad, but the home side are in excellent form, and we are expecting a victory for the Basque team.

> Real Sociedad vs. Levante preview

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Camp Nou will host the latest instalment of El Clasico on Sunday night, as Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns in Spain's top flight once more.

Barca have been the reference point in La Liga this season, winning each of their opening nine matches to collect 27 points, while Real are third in the division on 21 points.

We say: Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid

We are backing Real Madrid to end Barcelona's winning run in La Liga this weekend, and it should be an open and entertaining affair given the quality of the attacking players on display.

> Barcelona vs. Real Madrid