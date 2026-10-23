Preview: Celta Vigo vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Betis will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they head to Celta Vigo on Sunday afternoon.

The Seville outfit are currently fourth in the La Liga table, picking up 19 points from their first nine matches of the season, while Celta are eighth in the division on 11 points.

Match preview

Celta boast a record of two wins, five draws and two defeats from their nine league matches this season, and 11 points is enough for eighth position at this stage of proceedings.

The Sky Blues recorded a 2-1 victory over Alaves in Spain's top flight last weekend, and they were also 2-1 winners in the Europa League on Thursday, beating Celtic in Scotland.

Claudio Giraldez's side will therefore be in a confident mood heading into this match, especially as they are unbeaten in Spain's top flight since the end of August.

Celta finished sixth in Spain's top flight last season and will believe that their squad is strong enough to push for another European finish during the 2026-27 campaign.

The Sky Blues are actually unbeaten in their last four matches against Real Betis, including a 1-1 draw in the corresponding match during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Real Betis were also in European action during the week, recording a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the league stage of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are up in fifth spot in the overall Champions League table, securing nine points from their first three matches, so it has been an excellent start in Europe.

Real Betis suffered a 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in Spain's top flight last weekend, but it has still been a strong start to the campaign, with 19 points leaving them up in fourth spot in the division.

The Seville outfit will again have their eyes on a Champions League finish in La Liga this term, while they are already in an excellent position to challenge for a spot in the knockout round of the European competition.

Real Betis only just lead the overall head-to-head record between these two sides, having posted 33 wins from their 88 matches, suffering 29 defeats, while there have also been 26 draws.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Real Betis La Liga form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta will be without the services of Carl Starfelt, Borja Iglesias, Miguel Roman, Alvaro Nunez and Jones El Abdellaoui due to injury problems.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Celtic, with Couhaib Driouech potentially being introduced back into the XI.

Meanwhile, there should be another spot through the middle for Ferran Jutgla, who has scored twice in nine La Liga appearances during the current season.

As for Real Betis, Facundo Bernal is out of the match through suspension, having been sent off in the team's defeat to Barcelona last time out.

Meanwhile, Junior Firpo and Cucho Hernandez are out of the match due to injury problems.

Troy Parrott could be given the nod through the middle once again in the absence of Hernandez, while Isco's excellent performance against Feyenoord should see the experienced attacker retain his position in the starting team.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Lago, Caceres; Carreira, Burcio, Moriba, Alvarez; Driouech, Jutgla, Swedberg

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Gomez, Garcia; Fornals, Roca; Lo Celso, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Parrott

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Betis

This is a really tricky match for Real Betis given Celta's quality, and we are expecting the home team to be strong enough to secure a point on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.