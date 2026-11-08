Sunday's La Liga predictions including Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona, Elche vs. Real Betis

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's clash against title rivals Atletico Madrid, and Real Betis' away meeting with Elche.

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Real Betis will aim to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign against Elche at Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors posted a 2-1 victory over Malaga in their last league match, while Elche will enter the contest off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Valencia.

We say: Elche 1-2 Real Betis

Elche have been in solid form of late, and this is not a straightforward match for Real Betis, but we are backing the Seville outfit to secure a valuable three points on Sunday.

Paris have struggled to replicate their home performances on the road, and Sinayoko's potential absence could leave Rosenior's men settling for a point.

> Elche vs. Real Betis preview

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Real Sociedad will look to extend their three-game unbeaten home run when they take on Rayo Vallecano in Sunday's La Liga encounter at Anoeta.

The Basque side start the weekend in fifth spot in La Liga, while the visitors are sitting in 12th position in the standings.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

While Real Sociedad have found life difficult in recent meetings with Rayo, they come into this one on the back of consecutive home wins, and we think they will make full use of home advantage to get the better of a Rayo side that has lost three of their five away league games this term.

> Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano preview

© Iconsport / LOF

Both Celta Vigo and Levante will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they lock horns in Vigo on Sunday evening.

Celta will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Union SG in the Europa League, while Levante suffered a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the league last time out.

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Levante

Home advantage could be key in this match; we are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but Celta should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Celta Vigo vs. Levante preview

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Villarreal will be bidding to bounce back from a heavy European defeat when they continue their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Sunday.

The Yellow Submarine suffered a 6-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last time out, while Getafe were beaten 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Conference League.

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Getafe

Villarreal will have had longer to prepare for this match due to Getafe's European commitments on Thursday, and we are expecting the Yellow Submarine to navigate their way to all three points.

> Villarreal vs. Getafe preview

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

One of the biggest matches on the Spanish football calendar will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday night, as Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in La Liga.

It is a meeting between the top two in the La Liga table, with Barca currently at the summit on 30 points, while Atletico are second on 28 points.

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

This is such a difficult match to call; we came close to backing a draw - either 1-1 or 2-2 - but have ultimately settled on a narrow success for the reigning champions.

> Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona preview