Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Atletico Madrid will host Barcelona in Spain's top flight on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side are second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Barcelona, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Cristian Romero (muscle), Johnny Cardoso (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Baena; Lee, Alvarez

BARCELONA

Out: Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Rodri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Eric Garcia (thigh), Jules Kounde (ankle), Andreas Christensen (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Farinas, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha