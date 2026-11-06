Marcus Rashford names player closest to Lionel Messi's level

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has named Lamine Yamal as the most talented footballer he has played alongside, suggesting that the Barcelona teenager could eventually come close to matching Lionel Messi's extraordinary achievements.

The England international spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, where he developed a close appreciation of Yamal's abilities before returning to Old Trafford during the summer.

Despite having shared a dressing room with some of football's biggest names, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, Rashford believes the 19-year-old possesses a level of natural talent unlike anything he has previously encountered.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session with Manchester United supporters at Old Trafford, the 29-year-old revealed that he had personally told Yamal how highly he rated him before leaving Barcelona.

Rashford went even further by suggesting that the Spanish international could end his career with seven Ballon d'Or awards, an achievement that would place him within touching distance of Messi's record.

Rashford makes extraordinary Messi comparison about Lamine Yamal

Rashford's comments came during an appearance in Manchester United's Ambassadors' Lounge ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Roma.

The forward, who has been sidelined by injury in recent weeks, was asked about Messi and the prospects of his former Barcelona teammate following the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony.

He explained that he had already spoken directly to Yamal about his abilities before completing his return to Manchester.

"Before I left Barcelona, I told him I'd played with some very talented players, but he was above them all," Rashford said, in comments reported by the Manchester Evening News.

The former Aston Villa loanee was particularly struck by how much Yamal had achieved despite still being a teenager.

"I've never seen a player at that age be as talented as he is," he continued.

"For me, he's the closest somebody can get to the level of Messi over the years."

The comparison carries considerable weight given Rashford's experience at the highest level.

He played alongside Ronaldo during the Portuguese star's second spell at Manchester United and has also shared the pitch with Kane for England.

However, Rashford's assessment was focused on Yamal's exceptional ability at such a young age, rather than suggesting that the Barcelona winger has already surpassed those established stars in terms of career achievements.

The United attacker also made clear that he still considers Messi an almost impossible standard to replicate.

Describing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as a complete footballing genius, Rashford acknowledged that another player with the Argentine's full range of abilities may never emerge.

Nevertheless, his admiration for Yamal's potential was unmistakable.

The England international believes the Barcelona youngster possesses the talent to remain among the world's leading players for many years, provided he continues developing at his current rate.

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Rashford backs Yamal for seven Ballon d'Or awards

Rashford's prediction about Yamal's future went beyond comparing his playing style and natural ability with Messi.

The Manchester United forward suggested that the teenager could eventually collect seven Ballon d'Or trophies.

"If he goes on to win seven Ballons d'Or, I wouldn't be surprised," Rashford explained.

It was a remarkable assessment of a player who has yet to win the senior award but has already finished among its leading contenders on three occasions.

Yamal placed eighth in 2024, finished runner-up to Ousmane Dembele in 2025 and took third place in October's 2026 ceremony, behind winner Harry Kane and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

He also collected his third consecutive Kopa Trophy last month, having won the award for the world's best young player in 2024 and 2025.

The Barcelona star's rapid rise has been accompanied by major collective success.

He played a central role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph before helping his country win the 2026 World Cup, while also establishing himself as one of the most influential players in Hansi Flick's Barcelona side.

At club level, Yamal has already become a regular match-winner, combining exceptional dribbling ability with increasingly productive contributions in front of goal.

Rashford also took the opportunity to congratulate Kane on his Ballon d'Or success, revealing that he had sent the Bayern Munich striker a personal message after the ceremony.

The United forward felt that Kane's outstanding goalscoring record and creative output made him a deserving winner of the prestigious award.

His support for Kane did not diminish his enthusiasm about Yamal's future, with Rashford clearly viewing the Spaniard's best years as still to come.

For Rashford himself, the comments offer an insight into the lasting impression left by his season in Catalonia.

Barcelona declined to activate the purchase option in his loan agreement, leading to his return to Manchester United, where he is attempting to revive his career under Michael Carrick.

His admiration for Yamal, however, has evidently remained undiminished.

Having witnessed the teenager's qualities at close quarters, Rashford believes the Barcelona number 10 has the potential to build a career that invites comparisons with the greatest players the sport has produced.