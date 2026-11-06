Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Who will replace Rodri in the Blaugrana midfield?

Marc Bernal is expected to be given the nod by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick to replace Rodri in the starting side for Sunday's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

Rodri was forced off at the interval of the Champions League clash with Aston Villa last time out, and he has since been ruled out of this game due to a hamstring issue.

Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are options to be introduced into the midfield alongside Pedri, but Bernal is likely to be handed a start in that area of the field.

Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Xavi Espart (ankle) are definitely out of the match, while Eric Garcia (thigh), Jules Kounde (ankle) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) all face late assessments.

Brian Farinas should retain his spot at right-back for Barcelona, meaning more disappointment for Alejandro Balde, who could be on his way out of the club in January.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon is expected to be selected alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, with Fermin Lopez playing as the number 10.

Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin are set to continue in the middle of the defence.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Farinas, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha