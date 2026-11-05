Barcelona transfer news: Could Spanish midfielder Gavi leave Camp Nou in search of starts?

Gavi is not interested in leaving Barcelona amid the speculation surrounding his future, the Spanish midfielder's agent Ivan de la Pena has insisted.

It has been a frustrating campaign to date for the 22-year-old, who has only played 211 minutes across eight appearances for the Catalan outfit this season.

Gavi has only started twice for Barcelona this term, and there have recently been claims that the midfielder could be on the move during the January transfer window.

Napoli are among the clubs thought to be keen on the Spain international.

However, Gavi's agent De la Pena has insisted that Gavi will not be leaving Camp Nou.

“I have not negotiated with anyone. Gavi is staying," De la Pena told reporters.

© Imago

Agent: 'Gavi not interested in Barcelona departure'

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was asked about Gavi during his press conference ahead of Tuesday's clash with Aston Villa in the Champions League.

“We all know his quality and Gavi is always an option, but once the match starts that option might disappear and you can’t always stick to your initial plan. I’ve spoken to him and the important thing is that he has confidence," Flick told reporters.

Gavi only played the final 20 minutes of the European fixture, with Marc Bernal called upon to replace the injured Rodri at the half-time interval.

The midfielder has represented the Catalan outfit on 174 occasions, scoring 10 goals and registering 18 assists, since breaking into their first team in 2021.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Gavi future: What happens now?

Barcelona will be back in La Liga action against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, and Gavi will be hoping to earn a spot in the starting side.

However, even with Rodri injured, that is unlikely to occur, so the midfielder might have to once again accept a position on the bench.

Gavi seemingly has no immediate desire to seek pastures new, but if his situation does not change, and it becomes purely a bench role for the Spaniard moving forward, then he might have a decision to make during next summer's transfer window.