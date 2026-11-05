Tottenham told to hijack Man City move for £12.5m Pedro Porro replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to hijack Manchester City's proposed move for the "fantastic" Alexander Freeman amid speculation over the Villarreal defender's future.

The 22-year-old has only seen his stock rise since moving to La Liga from Orlando in January, and he was the USA's starting right-back throughout the 2026 World Cup.

Man City and Tottenham have been the most heavily linked with a transfer in recent weeks, and the former received an apparent boost earlier this month, when it was reported that Freeman is open to moving to the Etihad in 2027.

However, Tottenham have also expressed an interest in the 2004-born full-back, currently managed by ex-Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino for the national team.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, ex-Tottenham and USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel revealed his personal connection with Freeman and talked up the prospect of the defender joining Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Tottenham urged to sign "fantastic" Alex Freeman

© Imago / Crystal Pix

"Alex is a really good player and a really good kid," Friedel said. "I know Alex's family and I think he has the quality to be in the Premier League, that's for sure.

"Whether it's a team that, because De Zerbi is going to want to be in the Champions League, whether it's there, it's yet to be seen.

"But I think that could be a really interesting recruitment strategy, but one that they need to take their time on and really look. But character-wise, Alex is fantastic and it would be brilliant to see him line up at Spurs."

Freeman - who can also play as a left-back, centre-back and right-winger - has made 15 appearances for Villarreal across all competitions this season, setting up one goal.

The 22-year-old also scored one goal and set up one more for the USA at the World Cup, netting in their 2-0 group-stage win over Australia, while previously bagging a brace in a 5-1 friendly victory over Hoffenheim.

What's happening with Pedro Porro's Tottenham future?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Freeman - who is valued at €15m (£12.5m) by Transfermarkt - would currently face major competition for Tottenham minutes behind Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie and Andy Robertson, while Souza will return from his Porto loan spell in 2027.

However, Porro's future remains clouded in uncertainty, as the Spain World Cup winner has been linked with switches to both Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent times.

Porro has opened the door to a return to La Liga one day, although Tottenham are under no immediate pressure to sell the defender, who signed a new contract to 2031 back in June.

Should the Lilywhites fail to secure European football for 2027-28, though, Porro could be tempted by a big-money switch to Camp Nou or the Bernabeu, vacating a spot for Freeman to fill his boots.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Grosvenor Sport.