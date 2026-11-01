Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi ready to fight Man City for £12.5m 'favourite' of Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur will have to compete with Manchester City for Villarreal full-back Alexander Freeman, the latest report has claimed.

Spurs have started to improve considerably in the Premier League, collecting nine points from the last nine on offer.

Roberto De Zerbi's side most recently emerged as 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but despite their strong form, there are concerns about the strength of the squad.

Pedro Porro did not start any of those three victories, and while the head coach has indicated that the defender is ready to make a return to the XI, the club must avoid aggravating his hamstring issue.

A new report from Football Insider claims that Spurs are interested in signing Villarreal right-back Freeman, though they may face competition from the likes of Manchester City for his signature.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Alex Freeman transfer news: Why do Spurs want Villarreal defender?

Freeman enjoyed a strong showing with the United States of America at the 2026 World Cup under boss Mauricio Pochettino, making five appearances while scoring once and assisting once, though he is only price by Transfermarkt at £12.5m.

For Villarreal this campaign, the 22-year-old has played 14 times and started six games, and he has shown that he is not only a strong passer, but that he can also regularly win his duels.

ALEX FREEMAN FOR VILLARREAL IN LA LIGA (2026-27) Matches: 10 Starts: 6 Goals: 1 Duels Won: 60% Accurate Passes per Game: 43.6

It would be surprising if Tottenham looked to sign a starting right-back given Pedro Porro possesses immense quality.

However, the Spaniard has not started any of his side's last three games due to injury concerns, with Gray being forced to fill in.

Signing Freeman may allow Gray to be used in a more natural midfield role, while also giving Porro a suitable backup on the right.

© Iconsport / GSI/Icon Sport)

Roberto De Zerbi challenge: Can Spurs beat Man City to next transfer target?

Spurs fought against relegation in each of the last two seasons, and it is far too soon to suggest they have escaped the battle against the drop this term.

City are ordinarily in the hunt for every trophy available, but they could face severe sanctions after being found guilty of breaching Premier League spending rules.

Demotion has not been ruled out as a punishment, and prospective targets may be wary about joining before sanctions have been revealed, something that could give Spurs an edge in a transfer tussle.