Spurs transfer news: Pedro Porro makes La Liga transfer admission

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has revealed that he wants to return to La Liga at some point in his career.

The World Cup winner has recently returned from injury and is in contention to feature for Spurs against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

With 156 appearances and a Europa League trophy to his name, Porro is close to being viewed as one of Spurs' best right-backs in their recent history.

However, winning the World Cup with Spain in the summer naturally elevated his status, keeping him on the radar of clubs in his homeland.

Speaking in an interview with El Larguero, the 27-year-old admitted that he wanted to explore such a move in the future.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / Jose Breton

Porro makes La Liga revelation

At the same time, Porro stressed that he had little intention of exploring a move anytime soon.

He said: "Obviously, I’d love to return to Spain someday. It’s my country, and I like the league.

"Right now, it would be very unfair to talk about anything other than my club because I’m under contract, but obviously, I’d love to go back to Spain; it’s a big dream of mine."

Porro only signed a new long-term contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

© Imago / Action Plus / John Patrick Fletcher

When was the last time Porro played in La Liga?

Since 2020, Porro has racked up a total of 255 appearances playing for Sporting Lisbon and Spurs.

However, he has previously played in La Liga on 45 occasions, representing Girona and Real Valladolid respectively.

In sharp contrast to the 25 goals and 46 assists that Porro has contributed for Sporting and Spurs, he chipped in with just four assists for his two former Spanish teams in the top flight.