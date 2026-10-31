Wolves news: Cesar Peixoto one of five names 'on shortlist' for top European job

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Cesar Peixoto is allegedly a candidate to become the next Sporting Lisbon boss.

On Friday night, Sporting earned a 2-0 victory at Casa Pia to move to within six points of leaders Porto in the Primeira Liga table.

However, with Sporting having already dropped nine points from 10 games this season, Rui Borges is under pressure to keep his job.

Having left Gil Vicente for Molineux in the summer, Peixoto has only taken charge of 15 matches with Wolves.

Nevertheless, as per A Bola, the Portuguese is in contention for a return to his homeland.

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Peixoto on five-name Sporting Lisbon shortlist

The report alleges that Peixoto is one of five names who may potentially be approached should Borges be sacked.

Vitor Matos, who has guided Swansea City into second place in the Championship table, is another name who is said to have admirers in Sporting.

Lyon's Paulo Fonseca, Flamengo's Leonardo Jardim and Palmeiras' Abel Ferreira are other names to come into contention.

At this point in time, it is unclear who would consider any offer from Sporting and who would stay put.

© Imago / IPS

Peixoto in unusual position at Wolves

Sitting two points off the automatic promotion spots in the Championship standings, Peixoto will be satisfied with Wolves' current position.

Nevertheless, despite 21 points coming from 12 matches, supporters have been left unconvinced by the 46-year-old.

While Wolves fans would not necessarily be disappointed to see Peixoto to leave Molineux, it feels unlikely that Peixoto would turn down a chance to manage Sporting.

Therefore, both club and manager may have one eye on any developments at Sporting, who have only won three of their last seven matches.