Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Watford on Saturday afternoon looking to stay in the top seven of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the Hornets make the trip to Molineux sitting in 20th place, just three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Sitting just five points adrift of leaders Swansea City ahead of two more home matches in a row, Cesar Peixoto will be relatively content with Wolves' start to the season.

At the same time, his side's first-half performance against Portsmouth on Tuesday night and the manner in which they gave up a one-goal lead during the closing stages will concern the Portuguese.

Although injuries have not helped, Wolves have now gone nine matches in all competitions without scoring more than two goals in a single fixture.

Wolves have also conceded six goals in their last three games, versus Bolton Wanderers, Burnley and Pompey.

Not only do Wolves now have just the 11th-best defensive record in the division, they have scored 11 goals fewer than fellow relegated Premier League side West Ham United, who are four points ahead of them.

© Imago

As far as Watford are concerned, supporters have naturally been expecting Alessio Dionisi to be on the brink of the sack after four successive defeats.

The Hornets also conceded nine goals in defeats to Burnley and Cardiff City, leaving it imperative that Watford defeated Charlton Athletic last time out.

Fortunately for Dionisi, his players responded with a 2-0 victory at Vicarage Road, registering their first clean sheet in this season's Championship in the process.

Watford travel to Molineux having suffered four consecutive away defeats in the second tier, while they have also netted just two goals.

Nevertheless, five of the 10 goals that they have shipped on their travels came in a 5-1 reverse at Cardiff.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Watford Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Wolves boss Peixoto will hope that Kieran Trippier can shake off a minor groin injury and Adam Armstrong a back issue for this contest.

Regardless, changes will be made to the team that started against Portsmouth, with Ghislain Konan, Jordan James, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Tawanda Chirewa all in line for recalls.

Marshall Munetsi and Sam Neave could both drop out, while Yerson Mosquera is expected to remain on the substitutes' bench despite his return from injury in midweek.

Watford midfielder Iker Bravo could miss out with the injury that he suffered at the end of the win over Charlton.

Jordan Zemura has put himself in line for a start after scoring in that contest, while Rocco Vata could return in the final third if Dionisi opts for a change in the final third.

Jeremy Ngakia remains an injury doubt, with Edoardo Bove and Kwadwo Baah expected to stay sidelined.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Tchatchoua, Djiga, Krejci, Konan; Andre, James; Bellegarde, Lopez, Mane; Chirewa

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Diatta, Coulibaly, Pollock, Keben, Zemura; Kayembe, Payero Kyprianou; Kjerrumgaard, Boadu

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Watford

While Wolves are the favourites to prevail from this contest, they are simply not scoring enough goals to back them with any confidence. With Watford having ending their losing streak last time out, a low-scoring draw could play out at Molineux.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.