Preview: Wrexham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Two Championship teams seeking to build on midweek victories lock horns at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday lunchtime as Wrexham play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

April 1988 was the last time these two sides faced off down in the fourth tier of English football, with the Dragons securing a 4-2 home win over the Old Gold.

Match preview

After suffering back-to-back Championship defeats without scoring against Blackburn Rovers (2-0) and Sheffield United (1-0), Wrexham produced a significantly improved performance to earn a surprise 2-0 home triumph over league leaders Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

Second-half strikes from George Thomason and substitute Oliver Rathbone inspired the Dragons to “upset a good team” in the words of manager – and boyhood Boro fan – Phil Parkinson, who dedicated the result to his ill father back home in Stockton-on-Tees.

Wrexham’s timely and morale-boosting victory has once again demonstrated that Parkinson is at his best when the pressure is at its highest following an inconsistent run of results this term (W4 D5 L5).

Three of Wrexham’s four Championship wins after 14 games this season have come at home, and they now sit 16th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone and eight points adrift of the playoffs.

Another tricky test against high-flying Wolves is up next for Wrexham on Saturday, but the hosts will back themselves to make the net ripple at the Racecourse Ground where they have proved to be a prolific unit in front of their own fans, scoring in 17 of their 18 competitive home fixtures this calendar year – a 2-0 loss to Millwall in February represents the only blot on their copybook.

© Imago / IPS

Wolves continue to enhance their status as one of the promotion favourites in the Championship this season, after securing a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

Trailing with just eight minutes of normal time remaining, Newcastle loanee Sean Neave came off the bench to score his first two senior goals, including an 89th-minute winner, to turn the contest on its head in dramatic fashion.

Cesar Peixoto’s side have climbed to second in the table, and victory over Wrexham this weekend would see them momentarily leapfrog Middlesbrough to the second-tier summit before the current leaders face Watford a few hours later on Saturday.

Wolves travel to the North East of Wales in formidable form, winning six and drawing one of their last eight Championship outings (L1), while they have also found the back of the net in 13 of their 14 league matches this term, scoring at least twice in eight of those.

The Old Gold currently boast the joint-best away record in the Championship having accumulated 13 points from seven games on the road – level with four other clubs – and they are now aiming to win their first-ever away match against Wrexham at the fourth time of asking (D2 L1).

Wrexham Championship form:

Wrexham form (all competitions):

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / MB Media

Wrexham striker Sam Smith is facing a "significant" spell in the sidelined with a knee injury, so Kieffer Moore is expected to continue as the central striker, with Bailey Cadamarteri providing cover.

Forwards Josh Windass (ankle) and Nathan Broadhead (thigh) both remain out injured, while midfielder Callum O'Hare (fitness) will be assessed ahead of kickoff after missing the last two games.

Dominic Hyam and Zak Vyner could be recalled at the expense of Joe Worrall and Max Cleworth at centre-back, and Matty James will battle with George Dobson for a start in midfield, while Rathbone will hope to force his way back into the final third after scoring as a substitute in midweek.

As for Wolves, Peixoto is hopeful that midfielder Jordan James will be available after the international break as a hamstring injury forced the Welshman to miss the win at Bristol City.

With Raul Jimenez still out with a long-term ankle injury, Adam Armstrong could be handed his fourth successive start up front, but he now faces stern competition from Neave following his late brace in midweek.

Mateus Mane will hope to replace Rafiki Said on the left side of attack, while Nasser Djiga will likely battle with Yerson Mosquera for a start at centre-back alongside Ladislav Krejci.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, James, Whiteman, Ekomie; O'Hare, Rathbone; Moore

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Trippier, Djiga, Krejci, Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Bellegarde, Lopez, Mane; Armstrong

We say: Wrexham 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wrexham and Wolves enter this intriguing contest in high spirits and have proven throughout this season that they boast a consistent goal threat, so we expect the net to ripple at both ends of the pitch this weekend.

However, the Old Gold will be regarded as favourites and we expect Peixoto's men to build on their strong run of form by claiming all three points from their visit to Wales.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.