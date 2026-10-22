Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

Blackburn Rovers square off against Wrexham on Saturday afternoon looking to record the win that would keep them in the top 10 of the Championship table.

However, 14th-placed Wrexham make the trip to Ewood Park sitting just one point adrift of their opponents.

Match preview

Being regarded as one of the pre-season favourites for relegation has motivated Tony Mowbray and his Blackburn squad to emerge as a dark horse for the playoffs.

Regardless of blowing a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at West Bromwich Albion last time out, the four-game unbeaten streak that preceded that setback has kept Rovers in 10th spot.

Ten points were earned across games versus Millwall, Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Bristol City either side of the international break.

Blackburn have also earned nine points from their five home fixtures, albeit suffering 2-1 defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United.

In nine games played since August 29, the only time that Blackburn have failed to score came in a goalless draw at Lincoln City where they had 10 men from the 69th minute.

© Imago / Sportimage

Wrexham's slow start to the campaign has led to suggestions that now may be the right time for Phil Parkinson to end his legendary stint in charge.

However, seven points from the last four games has catapulted the Dragons into a position where they trail sixth place by just five points.

The two victories during that period came at home versus Southampton and Preston North End, but Wrexham find themselves on a run of six games without a clean sheet.

Despite recording just six points from five away contests, their only defeat on their travels is the 6-0 capitulation at West Ham United.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

Wrexham Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With Ryoya Morishita suffering an ankle injury against West Brom, Jayden Fevrier could replace him on Blackburn's right flank.

Barring any further additions to Rovers' growing injury list, the rest of the team from the game at The Hawthorns may remain the same.

Andri Gudjohnsen's double last weekend took him to six goals for the season.

Parkinson must decide whether to stick with the two-man partnership of Sam Smith and Kieffer Moore in attack, or bring in another creative midfielder.

Unless Issa Kabore is recalled at right wing-back, it is plausible that the Wrexham XI from the Preston game is selected again.

While Josh Windass remains sidelined with an ankle injury, Ben Sheaf and Nathan Broadhead are closer to making their returns to the squad.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Alebiosu, McLoughlin, Atcheson, Pickering; Montgomery, Morsy; Fevrier, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Doyle, Worrall, Hyam; Imray, Whiteman, James, Ekomie; O'Hare; Smith, Moore

We say: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Wrexham

Although Wrexham got back to winning ways in their most recent fixture, it was against a beleaguered Preston. With Blackburn remaining one of the surprise packages of the division, we are backing a home victory.

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