Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

West Ham United make the trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon looking to build on Wednesday's remarkable comeback against Cardiff City in Scott Parker's first match in charge.

At a time when the Hammers sit in eighth position in the Championship table, Blackburn are in 14th spot after consecutive defeats.

Match preview

When West Ham were 3-0 down at Cardiff City on Wednesday night, Parker had the defence that he had only been in charge for less than a day.

Fast-forward to full time and the former Hammers midfielder had delivered a team talk that inspired his new set of players to a 3-3 draw against opponents who have not lost at the Cardiff City Stadium in seven Championship games.

Parker will have concerns over West Ham conceding three goals for the third match in succession, yet the potential of this team remains apparent when they have scored at least six more goals than every other club in the division.

With Middlesbrough losing to Wrexham, West Ham actually made ground on top spot, reducing the deficit to five points when not performing to their true ability.

Furthermore, it has gone under the radar that West Ham are yet to lose an away match this season, recording three wins and four draws from seven fixtures.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

As far as Blackburn are concerned, they would have taken 14th place at this stage of the season had it been offered to them at the start of August.

However, Tony Mowbray's side have lost three of their last four Championship contests, albeit two of them coming at West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City.

Blackburn also went down 2-1 at home to fifth-placed Stoke City on Tuesday night, ending a run of three successive wins at Ewood Park.

Although Blackburn sit five points adrift of the playoffs, West Ham are in the final spot, so this contest has the potential to make-or-break their ambitions in the short term.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

West Ham United Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

With Ryan Alebiosu an injury doubt, Gady Beyuku could be handed a start at right-back for Blackburn.

Moussa Baradji's goal as a substitute versus West Ham may also see him recalled in placed of Kristi Montgomery.

Unless Yuki Ohashi is brought back into the team, the rest of the side could stay the same.

Ezra Mayers, Mohamadou Kante and Joel Piroe are all in contention for West Ham, a consequence of their half-time introductions versus Cardiff helping spark the turnaround.

While the return of Tomas Soucek to the starting lineup is also a possibility, Parker may opt against further changes.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Beyuku, Carter McLoughlin, Pickering; Morsy, Baradji; Fevrier, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Mayers; Bowen, Engels, Kante, Solomon; Mukasa; Piroe

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 West Ham United

While there is a vulnerability about West Ham that Blackburn will hope to exploit, the Hammers will be full of belief in the final third after Wednesday night. With that in mind, we expect their superior attacking quality to come to the fore to deliver a much-needed three points.

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