Next West Ham manager: 'Agreement struck' to appoint Championship promotion winner as Nuno Espirito Santo successor

West Ham United have reportedly reached an agreement to appoint Scott Parker as their new head coach.

On Tuesday morning, the Hammers announced that they had sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after successive defeats to Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

Ahead of Wednesday's game at Cardiff City, West Ham sit in eighth position in the Championship table.

A club statement has suggested that the trio of Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will oversee the match in South Wales.

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic, the East Londoners have already settled on Nuno's successor.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

West Ham 'reach agreement' with Scott Parker

The report suggests that it remains possible that Parker could be in the dugout against Cardiff on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, club legend Noble is said to be in line to be part of Parker's backroom staff.

Parker has been out of work since April when leaving his role with Burnley after nearly two seasons in charge.

However, the former West Ham midfielder is an obvious appointment, partly due to winning three player of the year awards during his previous time at the club.

He has also guided each of Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley to promotion from the Championship during his 260-game managerial career.

His understanding of the club's culture is another reason why he has allegedly been handed the reins at the London Stadium.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

What next for West Ham?

West Ham start the latest batch of Championship fixtures sitting just six points behind leaders Middlesbrough.

They start a more favourable run of matches on Wednesday, with the game at Cardiff being followed by fixtures versus Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Portsmouth.