Preview: Swansea City vs West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

Championship leaders Swansea City welcome third-placed West Ham United to South Wales on Saturday afternoon, as the hosts aim to extend their impressive start to the season in their 11th league outing.

The Swans maintained their excellent form with a late victory over Millwall on Tuesday night, while the Hammers returned to action during the week with a commanding 6-0 win over nine-man Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

Match preview

Swansea City continued their best start to a season in 103 years on Tuesday, when Ronald struck in the 90th minute to secure a late victory for Vitor Matos's side at The Den, taking their tally to seven wins from their opening 10 Championship matches in 2026-27.

Matos, who has been in charge of the Swans for 11 months and boasts a win rate of exactly 50%, guided the Welsh side to a mid-table finish at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, with many expecting more of the same this season.

A major factor behind their remarkable start has been their defensive solidity, with no other side in the Championship conceding fewer than their seven goals.

Allowing fewer than a goal per game on average has also helped goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux keep clean sheets in 50% of his appearances, with only Lincoln's George Wickens coming close to matching his tally of five.

Although there is still a long way to go this season, Swansea's excellent start has raised the prospect of an unlikely early promotion challenge, with a return to the Premier League for the first time in nearly a decade now on the horizon.

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As for the visitors, West Ham United have made an impressive, if largely expected, start to life in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

Their latest outing underlined the gulf in class between a recently relegated top-flight side and a League One outfit, as Nuno Espirito Santo's men recorded a commanding 6-0 victory over Lincoln City, who were reduced to 10 men after just 160 seconds before going down to nine players by the 23rd minute.

Remarkably, the Hammers led by just one goal at half time despite their numerical advantage and also recorded a 6-0 victory over Wrexham last month.

Despite their strong start, West Ham supporters would have expected their side to be top of the Championship by this stage, particularly with England international Jarrod Bowen remaining at the club.

However, the East London outfit head into their 11th league match in third place and cannot move to the summit, even with a victory in South Wales this weekend.

There are still plenty of positives for the Hammers to take from their opening fixtures, though, with their attacking quality evident in the 27 goals they have scored so far, averaging 2.7 per game and outscoring the next-best side by eight.

After spending much of the past decade in different divisions and never meeting in the FA Cup or EFL Cup during that period, the two sides will renew acquaintances for the first time since 2018, when Swansea recorded a 4-1 victory over West Ham.

Swansea City Championship form:

West Ham United Championship form:

West Ham United form (all competitions):

Team News

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Following a late victory secured by a substitute and a match that added to their injury concerns, Swansea are likely to make changes to the side that overcame Millwall during the week.

Jenson Seelt was forced off with just over 10 minutes remaining and is expected to miss Saturday's encounter, while Ronald's winner came just six minutes after his introduction, putting the Brazilian winger in contention to start this weekend.

Seelt will join Stephen Eustaquio, Josh Key and Cameron Burgess on the sidelines, with the latter potentially sitting on the sidelines until August 2027.

Adam Idah picked up an injury before Tuesday's fixture but was fit enough to take a place on the bench, and the Swans' top scorer is expected to return to the starting XI.

As for the visitors, West Ham are unlikely to make wholesale changes after their near-perfect midweek performance.

Tomas Soucek made just his second appearance of the season after recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the World Cup, and the Czech Republic international marked his return with two goals off the bench against Lincoln, potentially earning him a starting spot on Saturday.

Bowen is expected to continue out wide, while Konstantinos Mavropanos should feature in a back four as he looks to add to his impressive tally of five goals from defence.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lissah, Cabango, Welsh, Tymon; Just, Fulton, Stamenic; Yeo, Vipotnik, Opoku

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato; Bowen, Engels, Soucek, Castellanos; Pablo, Piroe

We say: Swansea City 2-2 West Ham United

A meeting between two of the Championship's leading sides has all the hallmarks for an entertaining contest, with the division's strongest defence taking on its most prolific attack.

The Hammers are likely to provide Swansea with their toughest test of the season so far, and we expect the hosts' winning run to come to an end, although both sides should have enough quality to produce an entertaining draw in South Wales.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.