Preview: Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Swansea City play host to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that they may need to stay in the top two of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, 10th-placed Blackburn make the long trip to South Wales knowing that victory will move them to within two points of their opponents.

Match preview

Everyone at Swansea would have accepted second in the division after 12 matches had it been offered to them before the start of the season.

However, suffering back-to-back defeats will concern Vitor Matos, particularly losing 5-0 at Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Swansea had conceded just eight goals in 11 matches prior to shipping three goals inside the first 15 minutes in West London.

Nevertheless, despite that result at QPR, Swansea remain with the joint-fourth best defensive record in the division, with just three goals being conceded in six home fixtures.

Despite only losing once - to West Ham United - across that period, Swansea have scored a measly seven goals, something that will need to improve if they are to stay in the top two.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As one of the pre-season relegation favourites, Blackburn's priority remains staying in the Championship, but Tony Mowbray has kept the club in the conversation for a surprise promotion charge.

Thirteen points from their last six games have left Blackburn sitting just seven points behind leaders Middlesbrough.

Most notably for the time being, Rovers are three points adrift of fifth after a 2-0 victory over Wrexham last weekend.

Six points have been accumulated from as many away fixtures, albeit their two defeats at Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion coming by one-goal margins.

Swansea City Championship form:

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Matos must decide how to react to the five-goal defeat at QPR, with changes likely to be made to his Swansea XI.

Jay Fulton, Eom Ji-sung and Jan Viptonik are all in contention for recalls in midfield and attack.

Jenson Seelt may also feature in the middle of the backline, but Josh Key, Moussa Yeo and Ronald are expected to miss out through injury.

Blackburn will be forced into at least one change courtesy of Sam Morsy serving a one-match ban for five yellow cards.

Jake Garrett is expected to come into the midfield as a straight replacement in what may prove to be the only alteration made by Mowbray.

Adam Forshaw, Ryoya Morishita and Yuki Ohashi are among the Rovers player who remain sidelined through injury.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lissah, Seelt, Cabango, Tymon; Stamenic; Eom, Just, Eustaquio, Widell; Vipotnik

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Alebiosu, Carter, McLoughlin, Pickering; Garrett, Baradji; Fevrier, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

We say: Swansea City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

While Swansea ideally need a win to get back on track, they are facing opponents who remain as the surprise package in the division. Growing in confidence, we expect Blackburn to earn a share of the spoils as a bare minimum.

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