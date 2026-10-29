Chelsea and PSG target Fermin Lopez as £69m January bid mooted

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are following the situation of Fermin Lopez closely. A £68m (€80m) offer is being mooted for the winter transfer window.

Fermin Lopez is competing with Dani Olmo for a starting place in the attacking midfield position at Barcelona.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a good start to the season with five goals and four assists in 12 appearances, eight of them as a starter. He holds an important place in Hansi Flick’s squad, but is not undisputed.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea ready to act for Fermin Lopez

© Iconsport / PA images

The situation of the Spain international is being followed closely by several European clubs.

According to CaughtOffside, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are long-standing suitors of the Barcelona gem and would be ready to try an approach in the next winter transfer window.

‘Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a serious offer of around €80m (£68m) for Fermin Lopez. Chelsea are also considering a sizeable offer,’ a source from the agents’ world told the outlet.

It should be noted that Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly also enquired about the 23-year-old’s situation.

Fermin Lopez has always declared his love for Barcelona

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

These interests are not new, but the attacking midfielder does not appear close to leaving his boyhood club.

In this case, the outlet reports that the player’s position is not known. However, last March, the Spaniard cooled Manchester United’s interest and his suitors by announcing: ‘I will stay here (at Barcelona) forever.’

For its part, Barcelona would like to keep its prized asset, even if the club could be forced to sell players in 2027.

Its current financial difficulties could therefore oblige it to consider a sale if a big offer arrives. This saga will be one to follow, even if a departure for Fermin Lopez, who is under contract with Barcelona until June 2031, seems unlikely.