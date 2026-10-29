Juventus: Luciano Spalletti under pressure, Antonio Conte among three replacement options

Luciano Spalletti is increasingly under threat as Juventus boss. Didier Deschamps and two Italian managers have been mentioned as possible successors.

Beaten 2-0 by Genoa on Wednesday evening, Juventus are sinking deeper into crisis. Already nine points adrift of the leading duo, Inter Milan and Lazio, the Turin side sit eighth in Serie A. The situation tightens the noose around Luciano Spalletti, who had already been weakened for several weeks.

La Repubblica had notably reported that the names of Francesco Farioli, currently at Porto, and Simone Inzaghi, of Al-Hilal, were already circulating for an appointment next season, while Stefano Pioli was described as the favourite in the event of a change during the season.

Luciano Spalletti under pressure

© Imago / Sportimage

This time, it is the turn of La Stampa to speak of the dismissal of Luciano Spalletti, which could happen quickly. Although the Turin hierarchy still rule out the idea of a change of manager, Juventus’ poor run could well prove fatal for Spalletti.

To replace the former Italy boss, Antonio Conte is presented as the favourite, thanks to his availability and his status as a Juventus legend, both as a player (1991-2004) and as a manager (2011-2014). The Italian outlet also mentions two other names: Stefano Pioli and Didier Deschamps.

Both managers played for Juventus as players. Pioli has managed many Italian clubs in his career, but never Juventus, while the former France boss managed the club in the 2006-07 season and helped it return to the top flight.

Didier Deschamps ready to return to work

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

La Stampa reports that Deschamps, who has been among the available managers since the end of the 2026 World Cup, has already made it known that he is available and ready to return.

‘Initial contacts have also been made (...) He is free and is waiting for the right project to bounce back, after 14 years in charge of the France national team. His availability has already been communicated via intermediaries’ - writes the Italian outlet.

The 58-year-old therefore appears ready to return to work quite quickly and enthusiastic about taking charge of the Turin project.

It should be noted that Spalletti could have one final opportunity to save his job in Juventus’ next three matches before the next international break. The Turin side host Napoli (1 November), travel to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League (5 November), then face Fiorentina (8 November).