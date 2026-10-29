Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Liverpool: Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Riccardo Calafiori latest

Embarrassed in the EFL Cup in midweek, Arsenal head to Anfield on Sunday to meet Premier League rivals Liverpool with their tails tucked between their legs.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions became the victims of one of the biggest 'Cupsets' in recent memory on Tuesday evening, inexplicably losing to Fleetwood Town on penalties in round four of the League Cup.

Despite their chastening result in the cup, the Gunners are still going well in the top flight, having moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their 2-0 win over Everton last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their trip to Liverpool, who will be present in the EFL Cup quarter-finals after besting Chelsea on penalties on Wednesday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Liverpool)

Declan Rice was seen holding his hamstring towards the end of the win over Everton and was unsurprisingly not involved against Fleetwood in midweek.

There is nothing to suggest that the England international has picked up a major problem, but his availability for Sunday is still in some question.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Liverpool)

Likewise, Noni Madueke had to miss Tuesday's fourth-round loss as a result of an ankle injury, and it remains to be seen if the winger is cleared to return at Anfield.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Liverpool)

Riccardo Calafiori headed straight down the tunnel following the win over Everton due to an unspecified injury, which is "very small" according to Arteta, so there is a good chance that the Italian will be fine for the weekend.

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Brentford)

Bukayo Saka will spend at least six and potentially up to eight weeks on the sidelines with the quad injury he suffered against Bayern Munich, meaning that the attacker is not expected to play again before December.

Christos Tzolis

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Liverpool)

Christos Tzolis is in the final stages of his recovery from a hamstring injury and may be in with a shot of making the trip to Merseyside.

William Saliba

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

William Saliba is making good strides in his rehabilitation from a serious back injury, but a return this side of the November international break is still not expected to materialise.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Return date: November 4 (vs. Slavia Prague)

What should have been a memorable evening for Max Dowman in the EFL Cup instead ended in dismay for the 16-year-old, who was given a straight red card for kicking out at Fleetwood's Harrison Neal following a tackle.

Arsenal will appeal the decision, but they are unlikely to succeed, so Dowman is set to begin a three-match domestic ban on Sunday.