Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Maxence Lacroix, Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro latest

At risk of a torrid third straight defeat in all tournaments, Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's enticing lunchtime kickoff in the Premier League.

Xabi Alonso oversaw the Blues' exit from the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening, as the West London giants lost to Liverpool on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the fourth round.

Chelsea's elimination succeeded a dismal 2-0 reverse at home to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, forcing the Blues out of the top five of the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news before the visit of Man United, who remain under the wing of Michael Carrick for their trip south.

© Iconsport / Alex Ferrelly / Crystal Pix / Sports Press Photo / Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Maxence Lacroix came off holding his hamstring just before the break against Liverpool, and while the severity of his problem has not yet been ascertained, there is little chance of him making the cut this weekend.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Man United)

Moises Caicedo was replaced in the 68th minute of Wednesday's game due to a "little problem", albeit not one that should jeopardise his involvement against the Red Devils.

Malo Gusto

© Iconsport / Alexander Canillas/MB Media/Getty Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Cramp

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Man United)

Malo Gusto was also forced off midway through the second half at Anfield due to cramp, but the right-back should recover in time for the weekend.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)

Joao Pedro will be missing for a "few weeks" with a thigh injury, meaning that the Brazilian is unlikely to return to action before the November international break.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Face

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds)

Emiliano Martinez is on the mend from jaw surgery following a sickening collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite earlier this month, but the Argentine should be back in between the sticks in a few weeks' time.

Reece James

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Reece James in August 2026.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Newcastle United)

The luckless Reece James recently underwent an operation on a knee injury, and the Englishman is not expected to play again in 2026.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Sunderland)

Jamie Gittens picked up an ankle injury with England's Under-21s during the last international break, and it will be a "few weeks" before he is back in contention too.

Pep Chavarria

© Imago / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Man United)

Pep Chavarria has missed Chelsea's last three games with an unspecified injury, but he is stepping up his workload in training and might be back in contention on Saturday.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

After seeing red for two bookable offences against Tottenham, Cole Palmer served his one-game ban in midweek, so Chelsea have no players suspended for the weekend.