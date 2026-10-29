Preview: Real Betis vs Malaga - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Betis will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Malaga on Saturday evening.

The Seville outfit will enter the match off the back of a goalless draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga, while Malaga beat Alcazar 3-0 in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

Match preview

Real Betis have had a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, boasting a record of six wins, two draws and two defeats from their 10 league matches, which has left them in fourth spot in the La Liga table on 20 points, seven points behind the leaders Barcelona.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have only picked up one point from their last two games, though, losing 5-2 to Barcelona before drawing 0-0 with Celta last time out.

Real Betis have also impressed in the Champions League this season, picking up nine points from their three matches to sit in fifth position in the overall table.

The Seville outfit will return to European action next week away to Borussia Dortmund, before facing Elche in La Liga and Navalcarnero in the Copa del Rey before the international break.

Real Betis lead the overall head-to-head record against Malaga 11 wins to eight, while there have also been seven draws from their previous 26 matches in all competitions.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Malaga have lost each of their last four matches against Real Betis, with their last success over Saturday's opponents coming back in March 2016.

The White and Sky Blues have actually been beaten in five of their last six matches with Real Betis, and it has been a tough start to the 2026-27 campaign for the promoted outfit, but they will enter this game off the back of a 3-0 success over Alcazar in the Copa del Rey.

Juan Francisco Funes' side drew 1-1 with Alaves in La Liga last time out, and they are still waiting for their first league victory of the campaign.

Indeed, a record of zero wins, five draws and five defeats from their 10 matches has brought Malaga five points, which has left them at the bottom of the division.

The White and Sky Blues secured promotion back to this level through last season's Segunda Division playoffs, and it does appear that they will face a fierce battle against relegation this term.

Real Betis La Liga form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Malaga La Liga form:

Malaga form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Real Betis are once again expected to be without the services of Junior Firpo and Cucho Hernandez through injury, but Facundo Bernal is available again after serving a ban.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Celta, with Pablo Fornals and Troy Parrott potentially both being introduced.

Isco should continue in the number 10 spot for the Seville side, while there is also expected to be a spot down the right for Antony.

As for Malaga, Juan Cruz, Julen Lobete, Pablo Martinez, Joaquin Munoz, Diego Murillo and Aaron Ochoa remain unavailable for selection through injury.

Chupe scored twice off the bench in the Copa del Rey last time out, and the 22-year-old is expected to be introduced back into the starting side here.

Meanwhile, there should be another start through the middle for Adrian Nino, who has scored four times in six La Liga appearances this season.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ortiz, Llorente, Natan, Gomez; Fornals, Ceballos; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Parrott

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita; Enriquez; Larrubia, Dotor, Lorenzo, Chupe; Nino

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Malaga

Malaga are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Betis, but home advantage should contribute to Pellegrini's side gathering a valuable three points this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.