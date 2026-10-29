Preview: Barcelona vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

Barcelona will be aiming to recover from back-to-back defeats when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Alaves on Saturday night.

The Catalan outfit will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico, while Alaves drew 1-1 with Malaga in their last game in Spain's top flight.

Match preview

Barcelona won their opening 11 matches of the 2026-27 campaign, but they have since suffered back-to-back defeats, going down 4-2 to European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 20 before losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in La Liga last time out.

Hansi Flick's side remain top of the La Liga table on 27 points, but they are now only two points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and just three clear of third-placed Real Madrid, showing the significance of the result in El Clasico last Sunday.

Barcelona will play three more times before the November international break, following this match with a home fixture against Aston Villa in the Champions League next week, before the small matter of a clash against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on November 8.

The Catalan outfit have won 36 of their previous 51 matches against Alaves in all competitions, but it was 1-0 to the latter in their last meeting back in May.

Barcelona are unbeaten at home to Alaves since September 2016, and it would be a monumental blow for Flick's side if they suffered a third straight loss this weekend.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Alaves boast a record of three wins, three draws and four defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 12 points leaving them in seventh spot in the table.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Malaga, which stretched their winless run in Spain's top flight to six matches.

The Blue and Whites have not triumphed in the league since the start of September, when they recorded a 5-2 victory over Osasuna on home soil.

Alaves finished 14th in La Liga last season, only one point above the relegation zone, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the current campaign.

The Blue and Whites have actually conceded the same amount of goals as Barcelona (11) in La Liga this term, but they have only netted 14 to the Catalan outfit's 40.

Barcelona La Liga form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

Alaves La Liga form:

Alaves form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Barcelona have been hit with the news that Xavi Espart is facing seven weeks on the sidelines with the ankle injury that he suffered against Real Madrid last weekend.

As a result, there is expected to be a first start of the campaign for Alejandro Balde, with the 23-year-old seemingly set to be given the chance to reignite his Camp Nou career.

Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Eric Garcia (thigh) are also out, while Jules Kounde (ankle) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) remain doubts for the La Liga champions.

Fermin Lopez, Rodri and Pedri should continue as the midfield three on Saturday despite the recent return to fitness of Frenkie de Jong.

As for Alaves, Facundo Garces (knee) and Mikel Rodriguez (knee) are on the sidelines, but the away team are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Barcelona.

Lucas Boye has been in excellent form for Alaves this season, scoring five times in nine appearances, and the 30-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should be another start through the middle for former Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz, who has three goals and four assists to his name in 10 appearances this term.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Perez, Tenaglia, Koski, Valentini, Rebbach; Alena, Blanco, Ibanez; Diaz, Boye

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Alaves

Barcelona need a result after back-to-back defeats, and we are fully expecting Flick's team to return to winning ways at Camp Nou on Saturday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.