Thierry Henry explains Lamine Yamal Ballon d'Or joke and Harry Kane remarks

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has defended his controversial exchange with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal during the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, insisting that his joke about the teenager's ambitions was never intended to embarrass him or question his attitude.

The former France international faced criticism on social media following Monday's ceremony in London, where he presented the awards alongside CBS Sports colleague Kate Scott.

Henry attracted attention for several moments during the evening, including his question to Yamal after the Barcelona winger collected his third consecutive Kopa Trophy.

The 19-year-old was also among the leading contenders for the men's Ballon d'Or, which ultimately went to Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane.

Henry's suggestion that Yamal might have preferred the main prize prompted an awkward exchange on stage, with some viewers interpreting the remark as an attempt to put the youngster in his place.

The former Arsenal captain has now addressed the criticism in a video posted on Instagram, explaining that he had intended to make a light-hearted observation about Yamal's ambitions.

He also used the opportunity to clarify his interactions with Scott and Kane, insisting that all three incidents had been misunderstood.

Henry denies questioning Yamal's ego after Kopa Trophy joke

The controversy began when Yamal stepped forward to receive the Kopa Trophy, recognising him as the outstanding young player of the 2025-26 season.

Having already won the award in 2024 and 2025, the Barcelona forward became a three-time recipient before his 20th birthday.

Henry congratulated him before asking whether another Kopa Trophy was really the award he had hoped to collect that evening.

"That's your third one, right? But is it the one you really wanted tonight?" the former France striker asked.

The question drew laughter from the audience, while Yamal appeared momentarily surprised before responding that he wanted to win all the available awards.

With Kane subsequently claiming the main Ballon d'Or, the exchange attracted further attention online.

However, Henry rejected suggestions that his question had been designed to humble the teenager.

"I wasn't checking his ego at all," he insisted in his Instagram video.

"I just thought, as it was the third time he was winning that trophy, I'd ask him if that was the one he really wanted."

The 49-year-old acknowledged that some viewers might not have appreciated the humour, but stressed that his admiration for Yamal had never been in doubt.

"I'm a big fan of Lamine Yamal," Henry continued.

"He's one of the players I'd pay to watch. I love him."

Henry explained that he had simply been referring to the possibility of Yamal winning the evening's principal award, rather than questioning the player's character or maturity.

The Barcelona star enjoyed another outstanding campaign in 2025-26, helping Spain win the World Cup and establishing himself among the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

Although he ultimately missed out to Kane, his third Kopa Trophy further underlined his remarkable achievements at such a young age.

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Kate Scott backs Henry as Arsenal legend praises Ballon d'Or winner Kane

Henry also addressed criticism surrounding an exchange with Scott during the presentation of the Socrates Award, which was won by Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

The former striker had corrected his co-presenter's pronunciation of the name of Brazilian football icon Socrates, prompting accusations from some viewers that he had been unnecessarily dismissive towards her.

Henry insisted that the interaction had been arranged beforehand and that Scott had deliberately pronounced the name differently to set up the joke.

"Kate was in on the joke," he explained.

"You didn't like the joke, I understand, but please stop saying I disrespected Kate. I would never do that."

Scott subsequently supported Henry's explanation in the comments on his Instagram post, confirming that she had not felt disrespected by her colleague.

The Frenchman then turned his attention to Kane, whose Ballon d'Or victory had provided another talking point during the ceremony.

Henry had openly supported compatriot Kylian Mbappe in the race for the award, leading some viewers to question his reaction when the England captain was announced as the winner.

However, the former Arsenal forward explained that his preference for Mbappe was based on national loyalty rather than any lack of appreciation for Kane.

He also revealed that the Bayern Munich striker had previously teased him about his support for Mbappe following a Champions League meeting with Arsenal.

"I'm French, and I was always going to support my fellow countryman," Henry explained.

Nevertheless, he made it clear that he considered Kane a deserving winner.

"You are a worthy winner. You deserve it," Henry recalled telling the England captain.

He also praised Kane's professionalism, describing him as an example of how dedication and perseverance can be just as valuable as natural ability.

Henry added that he had been calling the former Tottenham Hotspur striker "Sir Harry Kane" since the World Cup, reflecting his admiration for the England international.

The Arsenal legend concluded his message by urging supporters not to interpret the incidents as personal disputes, reiterating his affection for Yamal and Kane and his respect for Scott.

His explanations came two days after Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph, which crowned a remarkable year for the England captain and ensured that the Premier League's former leading goalscorer received football's most prestigious individual honour.