Preview: Casa Pia vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to bounce back from a shock defeat in their previous Primeira Liga outing, Sporting Lisbon travel to face Casa Pia at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior on Friday.

The Lions currently sit third in the Portuguese top-flight table, nine points behind leaders Porto and four adrift of second-placed Benfica, while the Geese occupy the relegation playoff spot, above 17th-placed Rio Ave and below 15th-placed Nacional only on goal difference.

Match preview

Sporting’s bid to reclaim the title after finishing second last season has suffered several setbacks, but last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Academico de Viseu at Estadio Jose Alvalade arguably represents their most disappointing league result of the campaign.

Having already suffered a setback against Champions League debutants LASK Linz, the Lions endured back-to-back home defeats for the first time since November 2024, as Luis Suarez’s equaliser proved insufficient to prevent Joao Guilherme’s brace from handing the Lisbon giants their first top-flight loss of the season.

However, Rui Borges’s side found some respite in the Taca da Liga during the week, beating Maritimo 2-1 courtesy of Pedro Lima’s brace to advance to the semi-finals, with the victory also easing some of the pressure on the Portuguese manager.

Borges has a mixed away record to contend with ahead of Friday’s Primeira Liga matchday 10 opener, having seen his side alternate between wins and draws across their four league outings on the road, although the most recent trip yielded a 3-1 victory over Braga.

The visitors can also draw confidence from their dominance in this very fixture, having won each of their previous six away meetings with Casa Pia across all competitions while scoring at least twice on every occasion.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Casa Pia, meanwhile, will hope their recent results provide a platform for much-needed improvement at home after moving on to seven points with a 2-0 victory away to Estrela Amadora last weekend, courtesy of goals from Joao Rego and Lawrence Ofori.

The triumph saw the Geese win consecutive matches for the first time since back-to-back league victories over Boavista and Benfica in January 2025, having recorded a narrow win over FC Alpendorada on October 18, 2026, which secured their place in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal.

Casa Pia have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks under Filipe Coelho, collecting six points from their last three league outings (W2, D0, L1) after managing just one from their opening six fixtures, during which they lost their first four matches without scoring.

However, results at their temporary home in Rio Maior leave much to be desired, as the Geese have lost all four of their Primeira Liga matches at the ground this season, making them the division’s worst home side, having also scored just once and conceded 13 goals in those games.



Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

Casa Pia form (all competitions):

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Casa Pia goalkeeper Andre Gomes remains sidelined with an adductor injury, while Seba Perez is expected to be available despite picking up a knock during the victory over Estrela Amadora.

Jeremy Livolant returned to action against Estrela, coming on as a second-half substitute, suggesting that he is no longer subject to the club’s disciplinary sanction and could be in line for more minutes here.

Veteran attacker Cassiano was also handed his first league start of the season last time out, although it will not be a surprise if Henrique Araujo is recalled to lead the line after coming off the bench in that match.

Sporting remain without Zeno Debast, who is recovering from a leg muscle problem, while Rodrigo Zalazar (thigh) and long-term absentee Nuno Santos (knee) are also unavailable.

Borges is expected to restore several first-choice players after making 11 changes for the Taca da Liga victory over Maritimo, with Suarez likely to lead the line after scoring in each of his last 10 appearances for the Lions.



Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Mandic; Geraldes, Kaly, Sousa, Rosas; Ofori, Clua; Salah, Rego, Pauwels; Araujo

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Kaique Pereira; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Doumbia, Altimira, Simoes; Catamo, Suarez, Irankunda

We say: Casa Pia 0-2 Sporting Lisbon

Although Casa Pia’s recent away victories suggest that the hosts are beginning to find their feet, a dismal home record and Sporting’s dominance in this fixture make an upset difficult to envisage, leaving an away win as the likeliest outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.