'Not Man United players': Steven Gerrard blasts £120m duo as six Red Devils stars come under fire

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has launched a scathing assessment of Manchester United's squad, questioning the club's £120m investment in Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba while identifying six players he believes are falling short of the standards required at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' miserable start to the 2026-27 campaign continued with a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday, leaving Michael Carrick's side 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

United have managed only two victories in their opening 11 matches across all competitions, with Carrick facing increasing scrutiny despite guiding the club back into the Champions League during his interim spell last season.

However, Gerrard believes the manager is far from the only problem, arguing that the club's recruitment strategy has left him with an inadequate squad.

Speaking on The Overlap Daily, the former Liverpool captain questioned the quality of several United players, including two expensive summer arrivals who were supposed to transform the team's midfield.

Gerrard was particularly critical of Santos, signed from Chelsea for £50m, while suggesting that £70m acquisition Baleba is not yet capable of helping United compete at the top of the Premier League.

His criticism also extended to Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo, although he reserved considerable praise for captain Bruno Fernandes.

Gerrard questions Man United's £120m midfield investment

United invested heavily in their midfield during the summer, signing Santos from Chelsea and Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion as part of a substantial rebuilding programme.

The arrivals were intended to provide Carrick with greater athleticism, technical quality and defensive security following Casemiro's departure and Manuel Ugarte's injury problems.

Yet the early results have been disappointing, with United frequently struggling to control matches despite their significant expenditure.

"Why are you signing players who are not good enough for Manchester United!" ? "They've got problems all over the place!" ?️ Steven Gerrard questions Man United's recruitment as their season goes from bad to worse! ? https://t.co/zCN4WkakxP — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) October 27, 2026

Gerrard believes those difficulties reflect questionable recruitment decisions rather than simply poor management.

Discussing Santos, the former England international delivered a particularly damning verdict.

"Not a Manchester United player," Gerrard said of the Brazilian midfielder, before questioning why the club continued to recruit players he considered below the required standard.

He also suggested that the responsibility ultimately rested with those making decisions above the manager.

Baleba received a somewhat more measured assessment.

The Cameroon international has established himself as an exciting midfield prospect, but Gerrard believes United have invested heavily in a player who still needs time to develop.

"He's got potential," the former Liverpool midfielder acknowledged, before arguing that Baleba was not currently ready to help United challenge near the top of the table.

The distinction is significant: Gerrard questioned Santos's suitability outright, whereas his concerns about Baleba centred on whether the former Brighton player was ready to carry such responsibility immediately.

United's defensive problems have compounded their difficulties in midfield.

Carrick's side conceded four goals against Como in the Champions League last week before suffering another heavy defeat against Bournemouth, increasing the pressure on both the manager and the club's recruitment department.

Gerrard suggested that the club's problems extended well beyond the two summer signings, with several established players also failing to meet expectations.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Maguire, Shaw and Martinez targeted as Fernandes earns praise

The former Liverpool captain was equally critical of United's experienced defensive options, arguing that Maguire and Shaw should no longer occupy such important positions in the squad.

While acknowledging their previous achievements, Gerrard suggested that both players had remained at Old Trafford longer than they should have.

Maguire, 33, signed a new contract in August that runs until the end of the season, with an option for a further year, while Shaw, 31, is also approaching the final months of his current agreement.

Gerrard's assessment of Martinez was considerably sharper.

He questioned the Argentina international's attitude during the previous campaign and criticised his decision to publicly challenge the club's hierarchy over recruitment and managerial changes.

Martinez subsequently apologised for his comments, but Gerrard suggested the defender's conduct reflected deeper problems within the dressing room.

"That stinks to me," he remarked while discussing Martinez's public complaints and subsequent injury situation.

Those comments represented Gerrard's personal assessment of the defender's behaviour rather than evidence of any wrongdoing.

The former midfielder also questioned United's quality in wide areas, contrasting their current options with the days when David Beckham and Ryan Giggs were among the club's leading performers.

Amad was singled out for his inconsistency, with Gerrard acknowledging the Ivory Coast international's ability but expressing disappointment with his performances this season.

There was, however, one notable exception to his criticism.

Despite his lifelong association with Liverpool, Gerrard described Fernandes as United's outstanding individual player and praised the Portuguese midfielder's technical ability.

"Bruno Fernandes is the best player," he declared, adding that watching the midfielder at his best was a pleasure even for a Liverpool supporter.

The contrast underlined Gerrard's wider argument: United still possess individual talent, but he believes too many members of the squad are falling short of the standards associated with the club.

His intervention comes amid uncertainty over Carrick's future, with the former midfielder struggling to replicate the improvement he inspired during his initial spell in charge.

Gerrard's criticism places particular emphasis on the responsibility of United's hierarchy, suggesting that another managerial change would leave significant questions about the squad's quality and composition unanswered.