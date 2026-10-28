Vincent Kompany update: Further details 'emerge' after Bayern Munich manager's worrying collapse

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany allegedly dislocated his shoulder when he collapsed at the club's training ground last week.

The 40-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday after collapsing while watching a session involving Bayern's second team.

The Belgian had been suffering with a viral infection before his collapse, while it is understood that a hip issue was also causing the Bayern head coach discomfort.

Bayern assistant manager Aaron Danks said earlier this week that Kompany is making steady progress in his recovery.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Bayern boss Kompany 'dislocated shoulder' in collapse

"I paid him a short visit yesterday," Danks told reporters on Tuesday. "He is in good spirits. It looks like every day he is getting better. There are no major updates in terms of diagnosis or return to work. Let him rest, let him take his time.

"We had some good conversations (with Kompany) but kept it away from football and specific tactics. It was just a friendly chat and nice to see him and catch up."

According to BILD, Kompany suffered a dislocated shoulder when he hit the ground, while he also suffered seizures during the worrying incident.

The report claims that conditions such as a heart attack or a stroke have been ruled out, but doctors are investigating potential brain issues to get to the route of the problem.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

When will Bayern manager Kompany return to work?

It is understood that Kompany will not be back in the dugout for several weeks, with the Belgian needing a lengthy period of rest.

Club insiders are believed to have become concerned about Kompany due to his work ethic, which has led to interrupted sleep and a lack of exercise.

Bayern have played once since Kompany's absence, beating Freiburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, and the German giants will play on Wednesday night against Magdeburg in the German Cup.

The Munich giants will be back in Bundesliga action at home to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening, before facing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on November 3.

Kompany has been in charge of Bayern since May 2024, winning five trophies during his short time at Allianz Arena, including back-to-back Bundesliga titles.