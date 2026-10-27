Ballon d'Or 2026: Could Harry Kane's triumph change his Bayern Munich future?

On Monday evening, Harry Kane won the 2026 Ballon d’Or. Could the new status enjoyed by the England striker shake up his future?

It was perhaps one of the most open editions of the Ballon d’Or in years, with many legitimate contenders. In the end, Kane claimed football’s most prestigious individual award, ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal. The recognition comes as the England striker’s future appeared to be taking shape at Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sport, the two parties were close to an agreement on an extension until June 2029. However, the 33-year-old has strong arguments to negotiate the terms of his future contract. Could the Ballon d’Or encourage Kane to ask for more, as Ousmane Dembele did a year ago, and test the financial limits of Bayern?

Will Harry Kane take advantage of his new status?

© Iconsport / Nordphoto/Schneider, PictureAlliance

For now, nothing suggests so.

It would be surprising if he risked jeopardising negotiations that are already well advanced. In this matter, the main sticking point could be the hidden clause that Bayern want to remove. It would allow Tottenham to match any transfer offer made for Kane. Will he accept its removal?

A living legend at Tottenham, the striker has no sporting interest in considering a return to the London club, who have struggled since his departure.

From a personal point of view, his move to Bayern Munich in 2023 took him to another level. Having always carried the label of a great striker unable to win major team trophies, he has won titles and found the ideal environment in which to perform in Munich.

Harry Kane has no reason to leave Bayern Munich

© Imago / Kirchner-Media

This Ballon d’Or win vindicates his excellent career choice. By staying in the Bundesliga, Kane can keep winning titles, dream of winning the Champions League and, why not, of another Ballon d’Or. A return to the Premier League therefore seems unlikely for the London native.

He had also attracted the attention of other European heavyweights in recent months, notably Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, Barcelona have found other solutions for the centre-forward role and appear more interested in Julian Alvarez should they decide to sign a new goalscorer, while Real Madrid are already well stocked in that area.